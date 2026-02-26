Battle for Home Ice Hits Centre 200 as Eagles Host Remparts

After a challenging road trip off and on the ice, the Cape Breton Eagles have returned home for perhaps the biggest pair of games of the season- a showdown with the Quebec Remparts with pivotal playoff implications.

If the QMJHL playoffs were to start now, these two teams would be facing off in the opening round- but the matter of home ice would still be decided. The Eagles sit in fourth in the East, two points ahead of the Remparts, who hold a better winning percentage than the Eagles by virtue of having two games in hand. (Quebec is actually tied for fifth with Charlottetown, but the Remparts hold a game in hand on the Islanders as well.)

The Eagles were delayed by two days in their travels home from St. John's, returning to practice Wednesday after a pair of 4-1 losses in Newfoundland. In addition to the injury bug hitting Cape Breton, the Eagles will be without goaltender Félix Hamel, who was given a one game suspension after a slash in Saturday's game.

The injury bug has also hit tonight's opponent, the Remparts, who perhaps had good luck with the schedule to take on the league's bottom team to reel off a pair of wins over Baie-Comeau. But Eagles fans can expect to see most of Quebec's noteworthy players there- including a very familiar face.

This season the Remparts handed the "C" to Etienne Dejsardins for the 2025-26 season. The defenseman was moved after a year & a half with the Eagles and is making his first appearance tonight at Centre 200 as a visiting player.

Any scouts in the building will almost certainly be watching Maddox Dagenais, the number one pick in the 2024 QMJHL draft. Having produced 51 points in 52 games, the 17 year old has appeared in the first round of many mocks for the first round of the 2026 NHL draft. He'll be looking to join the Remparts leading point getter Nathan Quinn, a Philadelphia draft pick, and overager Antoine Dorion, a St. Louis selection, in the NHL drafted club. Other Remparts players ranked by NHL Central Scouting for the 2026 draft include Charlie Morrison and Nikita Ovcharov.

Here's what else you need to know ahead of tonight's game!

Venue: Centre 200, Sydney, NS

Puck drop: 7 PM AST

QUEBEC CAPE BRETON

5th Eastern Conference, 28-21-3-1 (Away: 15-10-1-0) RECORD 4th Eastern Conference, 26-19-2-8 (Home: 12-8-1-6)

2-0-0-0 CURRENT STREAK 0-3-0-1

179GF/162GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 153GF/169GA

Friday, Quebec 6 @ Baie-Comeau 0 LAST GAME RESULT Saturday, Cape Breton 1 @ Newfoundland 4

Nathan Quinn (63 points in 48 games) LEADING SCORER Lewis Gendron (52 points in 55 games)

T13th, 18.87%. Away: 17th, 13.76% POWER PLAY 16th, 16.67% Home: 14th, 17.58%

12th, 77.39%. Away: 11th, 77.45% PENALTY KILL 2nd, 82.26% Home: 5th, 82.35%

Egan Beveridge, Logan Brennan, Thomas Charbonneau, Nishaan Parmar, Alexandre Taillefer INJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) Will Murphy, Caden Kelly, Adam Klaus







