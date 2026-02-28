Remparts Top Eagles to Split Two Game Set

Published on February 27, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







NOTES FROM THE GAME

- A late first period goal from Andreas Straka stood up as the winner as the Quebec Remparts defeated the Cape Breton Eagles by a score of 4-0 Friday night at Centre 200.

- With six players missing due to injury, the Eagles dressed just 16 skaters. Among them was defenseman Jax Ginnish, who was recalled from the Halifax Macs U18 team. He registered one shot and one hit.

- Benjamin Lelièvre recorded the shutout for Quebec, stopping all 17 Eagle shots. Connor Towle took the loss, stopping 22 of 26 shots.

- A spirited final four minutes of regulation saw Straka, Antoine Dorion, Charlie Morrison, Ryan Howard, Egan Beveridge, Nathan Quinn, Mavrick Rousseau-Hamel along with Cape Breton's Ginnish, Brady Flynn, Maxime Sauthier, Derek Andrews, Jacob Hartlin, Samuel Kupec, and Eliot Litalien all receive ten minute misconducts.

Chances were tough to come by in the first half of the period, and it remained so after Quebec killed the first penalty of the game in the final seven minutes. The breakthrough came with Nathan Quinn won a battle along the boards and fed Straka in front of the net for the game's opening goal.

The score held until late in the second period, when Ryan Howard found the back of the net with 55 seconds to play. 40 seconds later, Quinn was given a holding penalty that would carry over to the third period.

Morrison was given a cross-checking minor early in the third period, creating a 1:20 sequence of five on three for the Eagles but they couldn't find the back of the net to add to cut the lead. Opportunities were even more limited as the teams combined for just nine shots in the third period. But a precise snipe from Maddox Dagenais into the top corner put the visitors up 3-0.

The first sequence of misconducts was handed out when Morrison was whistled for holding Adam Klaus, who was given a minor for embellishment- the penalties cancelled out to create a five on five. After a later minor penalty was called to Cape Breton's Aiden McCullough, the Remparts went to the power play. With 39 seconds remaining, a sequence that saw Hartlin whistled for holding led to a skirmish behind the net and another series of misconducts being handed out. With a late five on three opportunity, Xavier Lebel finished the evening's scoring for the Remparts.

The Eagles are next in action on Thursday night as they visit the powerful Moncton Wildcats. Puck drop is at 7 PM. The game is available for purchase on https://www.flohockey.tv/live/167146 and you can also hear all the action on 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

Puck drop is at 7 PM. Tickets can be purchased at https://shorturl.at/Bwn06 They are also available for purchase in person at the Centre 200 box office and by the phone during box office hours at 902-564-2200

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Maddox Dagenais (Quebec) 1 goal, 5 shots

2. Benjamin Lelièvre (Quebec) 17 saves on 17 shots

3. Eliot Litalien (Cape Breton) 3 shots, 3 hits, 7/10 faceoffs

Scratches For Cape Breton: Will Murphy (injury), Romain Litalien (injury), Caden Kelly (injury), Rory Pilling (injury), Lucas Romeo (injury), Nicholas Holomego (injury)

Scratches For Quebec: Alexandre Taillefer (injury), Logan Brennan (injury), Charles-Antoine Dubé, Vladimir Karabaev

Final Shots On Goal: 26-17 in favour of Quebec

Cape Breton Power Play: 0/4

Quebec Power Play: 1/3







