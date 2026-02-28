Wildcats Fall, 5-3, in Rouyn-Noranda

Published on February 27, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







The Wildcats never had the lead in Rouyn-Noranda Friday night in a 5-3 road setback to the Huskies before 2,200 fans at the Glencore Arena.

The Huskies took period leads of 2-1 and 4-2 into the third before the Cats pulled to within one goal on Alex Mercier's 24th of the season. Other Wildcats goals Friday night were Rian Chudzinski (19th) and Gavin Cornforth (9th).

A breakaway goal by Thomas Verdon at 17:51 secured the Huskies win. It was only the tenth regular season loss for the Wildcats, who sport at 41-10-2-2 after 55 games.

The clubs split their season series after the Cats won 3-1 at the Avenir Centre on December 5th.

The Cats outshot the Huskies 29-27, including 14-6 in the third period. Sam Meloche earned the win, Rudy Guimond was tagged with the loss.

THREE STARS:

ROU Axel Dufresne (1G, 1A)

ROU Thomas Verdon (1G, 1A)

#22 RIAN CHUDZINSKI (1G, 1A)

Chicoutimi regained the Eastern Conference lead by one point, after a 13-1 drubbing of the Drummondville Voltigeurs in Chicoutimi.

The Wildcats wind up the Quebec trip Sunday afternoon in Gatineau against the Olympiques with game time 4pm AT from the Slush Puppie Centre. Kuzma Voronin will be back in the Cats lineup after a 5-game suspension.

Join Marty with all the action from Gatineau on FloHockey TV and Wildcats Radio INSPIRE 105.1 FM Moncton-Dieppe-Riverview.

Article by Marty Kingston







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from February 27, 2026

