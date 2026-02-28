Dogs Dominate Early, Cruise Past Mooseheads 5-2

Published on February 27, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

HALIFAX, N.S. - The Saint John Sea Dogs got off to a hot start Friday night under new head coach Brian Casey and rolled past the Halifax Mooseheads 5-2 at the Scotiabank Centre.

Alex Donovan opened the scoring three minutes in, batting in Olivier Groulx's rebound on the backhand. At 17:17, Zach Morin buried Donovan's rebound on the power play to make it 2-0. Saint John controlled the first period, outshooting Halifax 22-3.

Five minutes into the second, Maxime Côté blasted a one-timer from Morin past Owen Bresson. Donovan scored his second of the night with a wrist shot along the ice, again set up by Groulx. Saint John led 4-0 after two and held a 33-16 edge in shots.

Halifax got goals from Oleg Kulebiakin and Quinn Kennedy at 3:53 and 11:51 of the third, but Dylan Rozzi tipped a point shot from Everett Baldwin past Bresson at 14:12 to restore the three-goal cushion. Final shots were 42-30 for the Sea Dogs.

STATISTICS

SOG: SNB - 42| HAL - 30

PP: SNB - 1/2 | HAL - 1/3

Faceoffs: SNB - 21 | HAL - 38

3 STARS

1st: SNB - Alex Donovan - 2G, 1A

2nd: SNB - Olivier Groulx - 3A

3rd: HAL - Oleg Kulebiakin

NEXT HOME GAME

Saturday, February 28 @ 7:00 p.m. - vs Charlottetown Islanders (Wrestling Night)

