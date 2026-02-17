Joseph Leads Five-Goal Effort as Sea Dogs Roll Past Tigres

Published on February 16, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

SAINT JOHN, N.B. - Alexis Joseph led the way for the Saint John Sea Dogs on Monday with a goal and two assists in a 5-2 win over the Victoriaville Tigres. It was also another strong performance from Rafaël Courchesne, who stopped 32 of 34 shots for the second game in a row.

At 13:06 of the first, Zach Morin worked the puck through to Jabez Seymour, who scored his fourth goal of the weekend. Saint John outshot Victoriaville 18-8 in the opening frame.

Egor Shilov tied the game at 1:39 of the second, cashing in on Simon-Pier Brunet's breakaway rebound after Brunet exited the penalty box. Everett Baldwin restored the lead at 4:57, sliding Joseph's feed between the pads of Gabriel D'Aigle. At 9:51, William Yared redirected Julien Wasmer's point shot to make it 3-1. Enzo Lottin answered for the Tigres at 12:09, but Joseph broke in alone shorthanded and restored the two-goal cushion with under four minutes to go in the period.

Alex Donovan sealed it with an empty-netter with 38 seconds remaining to finalize the 5-2 win.

STATISTICS

SOG: SNB - 39 | VIC - 34

PP: SNB - 0/1 | VIC - 0/3

Faceoffs: SNB - 48 | VIC - 27

3 STARS

1st: SNB - Alexis Joseph - 1G, 2A

2nd: SNB - Rafaël Courchesne - 32 saves

3rd: SNB - Everett Baldwin - 1G

