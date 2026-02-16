Islander Day Showdown: Isles Host Eagles in Monday Matinee

Published on February 16, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

It's a special afternoon on the Island as the Charlottetown Islanders host Islander Day today at 2:00 PM at the Eastlink Centre Charlottetown, welcoming the Cape Breton Eagles for a pivotal late-season clash.

With the stretch run underway, the stakes are clear. Charlottetown sits just eight points behind the Eagles for fourth place in the East - the final home-ice advantage position in the standings. The Isles also hold a game in hand, making today's matchup a prime chance to chip away at the gap and secure a crucial two points on home ice.

These familiar foes are meeting for the seventh time this season. Through the first six meetings, the Islanders have earned two victories in what has been a tightly contested series.

The most recent matchup provided plenty of drama. The Isles mounted an impressive third-period push with clutch goals from Ross Campbell and Owen Conrad to force overtime, eventually securing the win in a shootout. That late-game resilience is something the team will look to replicate this afternoon.

Charlottetown enters today's game riding high after a statement win over the Shawinigan Cataractes, while Cape Breton is looking to rebound following a loss to the Victoriaville Tigres. Momentum could play a key role in what's expected to be another tight contest.

As the postseason race intensifies, the focus for Charlottetown is clear: discipline and consistency. The coaching staff has emphasized clean, structured hockey as the foundation for success down the stretch.

There's additional good news on the roster front. The Isles will finally ice a healthy lineup, with Ross Campbell and Nikita Voyaga returning from suspension - a boost for a team pushing for position.

Offensively, Nathan Leek continues his outstanding season, sitting third in the QMJHL with 36 goals. His chemistry with Ivan Ryabkin has been electric since Ryabkin joined the club, giving the Islanders a dangerous top unit.

On the blue line, Marcus Kearsey is making league-wide noise, leading all QMJHL defensemen with 12 goals.

Cape Breton will counter with strong goaltending from Connor Towle, who ranks fifth in goals-against average and third in save percentage in the league.

With Islander Day energy in the building, a healthy roster, and valuable standings points on the line, the stage is set for an important afternoon of hockey in Charlottetown. Puck drop is set for 2:00 PM.







