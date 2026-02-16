Alex Huang Named Vidéotron Player of the Week: Alex Huang

Published on February 16, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







The latest Videotron Player of the Week in the QMJHL is defenseman Alex Huang of the Chicoutimi Saguenéens.

The 18-year-old from Rosemère, Quebec scored twice and added five assists as the Sags went a perfect 3-0-0-0 on the week.

On Wednesday night in Baie-Comeau, Huang recorded an assist on the eventual game winning tally early in the second period and the Saguenéens earned a 3-1 triumph over the Drakkar. The third-year veteran also finished the game with a +1 rating.

Back home on Friday night, Huang scored his seventh goal of the season midway through the first period to help pace the Sags to their fourth straight triumph, a 6-4 decision over the Drakkar in the back end of the home-and-home series. Once again, Huang was on the right side of the +/- line, ending the night a +2.

In Rimouski on Sunday afternoon, Huang was locked in. His assist on the game's first goal 1:15 in was the start of a one-goal, four-assist outing for the talented blueliner, his second five-point game of the campaign. He would also finish the game as a +3, not to mention earning first star honors, as the high-flying Sags bested the Océanic by a 9-1 score.

Originally drafted fifth overall by the Saguenéens at the 2023 QMJHL Draft, Huang currently sits second among all 'Q' defensemen with a career-best 53 points through 48 games. Huang was selected by the Nashville Predators in the fourth round at the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

2025-26 Videotron Player of the Week:

Week 21 | Alex Huang (Chicoutimi Saguenéens)

Week 20 | Marek Danicek (Newfoundland Regiment)

Week 19 | Mathys Fernandez (Shawinigan Cataractes)

Week 18 | Nathan Lecompte (Chicoutimi Saguenéens)

Week 17 | Ivan Ryabkin (Charlottetown Islanders)

Week 16 | Maxime Coursol (Val-d'Or Foreurs)

Week 15 | Justin Larose (Newfoundland Regiment)

Week 14 | Tomas Lavoie (Cape Breton Eagles)

Week 13 | Gabriel Séguin (Gatineau Olympiques)

Week 12 | Caleb Desnoyers (Moncton Wildcats)

Week 11 | Romain Litalien (Cape Breton Eagles)

Week 10 | Gabe Smith (Moncton Wildcats)

Week 9 | Gabriel D'Aigle (Victoriaville Tigres)

Week 8 | Teddy Mutryn (Moncton Wildcats)

Week 7 | Justin Larose (Newfoundland Regiment)

Week 6 | Lucas Beckman (Baie-Comeau Drakkar)

Week 5 | William Shields (Charlottetown Islanders)

Week 4 | Émile Beaunoyer (Val-d'Or Foreurs)

Week 3 | Marcus Kearsey (Charlottetown Islanders)

Week 2 | Thomas Verdon (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies)

Week 1 | Matt Gosselin (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada)







