Eagles Visit Isles for Holiday Matinee

Published on February 16, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







The Cape Breton Eagles can punch their ticket to the 2026 post-season- and create key separation from a big rival- in today's afternoon clash with the Charlottetown Islanders. If the Eagles win this afternoon's game, they'll be confirmed for post-season participation.

Heading into this afternoon's contest, the Islanders trail the Eagles by eight points in the standings, with two games (including today's) remaining between the two games, and Charlottetown holding a game in hand. The Eagles can also tie Newfoundland for third place in the Eastern Conference with a win today.

While the Eagles picked up a point in a shootout loss against Victoriaville, the team suffered another injury on the backend as Samuel Kupec left the game with injury. He's not not expected to play today, in addition to the injury of Will Murphy who is not on the road trip. Up front, Adam Klaus's status is unknown while Hugo Charron will miss today's game with a one game suspension after his third fight of the season.

Today should mark the Eagles first look at new Islanders star forward Ivan Ryabkin, who joined Charlottetown in early January but missed two games against the Eagles due to injury. The second round pick of the Carolina Hurricanes has had a huge impact, collecting 15 points in his first eight QMJHL games. And while the Islanders are just 5-5 in their last ten games, getting production from big names has not been a problem- leading point getter Nathan Leek has nine points in six games, Matthew Butler is on a five game point streak, while Marcus Kearsey has chipped in eight points in his last six games on the backend.

Here's what else you need to know ahead of tonight's game!

Venue: Eastlink Centre, Charlottetown PEI

Puck drop: 2 PM AST

Web coverage: https://shorturl.at/ZbrRN

Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

Twitter: @cbehockey

Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq-eagles/gamecentre/32371/

CAPE BRETON CHARLOTTETOWN

4th Eastern Conference, 26-16-2-8 (Away: 14-8-1-2) RECORD 6th Eastern Conference, 23-20-2-6 (Home: 13-9-1-3)

2-0-0-1 CURRENT STREAK 1-0-0-0

148GF/146GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 162GF/189GA

4-0-0-2 SEASON SERIES 2-2-1-1

Saturday, Victoriaville 5 @ Cape Breton 4 (SO) LAST GAME RESULT Wednesday, Shawinigan 3 @ Charlottetown 6

Lewis Gendron (52 points in 52 games) LEADING SCORER Nathan Leek (61 points in 51 games)

15th, 17.37% Away: T14th, 17.11% POWER PLAY T9th, 21.67 Home: 6th, 24.44%

2nd, 83.91% Away: 2nd, 85.39% PENALTY KILL 17th, 73.1% Home: 17th, 69%

Adam Klaus, Will Murphy INJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) Spencer Thompson, Rowan Walsh







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from February 16, 2026

