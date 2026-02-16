Eagles Visit Isles for Holiday Matinee
Published on February 16, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Cape Breton Eagles News Release
The Cape Breton Eagles can punch their ticket to the 2026 post-season- and create key separation from a big rival- in today's afternoon clash with the Charlottetown Islanders. If the Eagles win this afternoon's game, they'll be confirmed for post-season participation.
Heading into this afternoon's contest, the Islanders trail the Eagles by eight points in the standings, with two games (including today's) remaining between the two games, and Charlottetown holding a game in hand. The Eagles can also tie Newfoundland for third place in the Eastern Conference with a win today.
While the Eagles picked up a point in a shootout loss against Victoriaville, the team suffered another injury on the backend as Samuel Kupec left the game with injury. He's not not expected to play today, in addition to the injury of Will Murphy who is not on the road trip. Up front, Adam Klaus's status is unknown while Hugo Charron will miss today's game with a one game suspension after his third fight of the season.
Today should mark the Eagles first look at new Islanders star forward Ivan Ryabkin, who joined Charlottetown in early January but missed two games against the Eagles due to injury. The second round pick of the Carolina Hurricanes has had a huge impact, collecting 15 points in his first eight QMJHL games. And while the Islanders are just 5-5 in their last ten games, getting production from big names has not been a problem- leading point getter Nathan Leek has nine points in six games, Matthew Butler is on a five game point streak, while Marcus Kearsey has chipped in eight points in his last six games on the backend.
Here's what else you need to know ahead of tonight's game!
Venue: Eastlink Centre, Charlottetown PEI
Puck drop: 2 PM AST
Web coverage: https://shorturl.at/ZbrRN
Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com
Twitter: @cbehockey
Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq-eagles/gamecentre/32371/
CAPE BRETON CHARLOTTETOWN
4th Eastern Conference, 26-16-2-8 (Away: 14-8-1-2) RECORD 6th Eastern Conference, 23-20-2-6 (Home: 13-9-1-3)
2-0-0-1 CURRENT STREAK 1-0-0-0
148GF/146GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 162GF/189GA
4-0-0-2 SEASON SERIES 2-2-1-1
Saturday, Victoriaville 5 @ Cape Breton 4 (SO) LAST GAME RESULT Wednesday, Shawinigan 3 @ Charlottetown 6
Lewis Gendron (52 points in 52 games) LEADING SCORER Nathan Leek (61 points in 51 games)
15th, 17.37% Away: T14th, 17.11% POWER PLAY T9th, 21.67 Home: 6th, 24.44%
2nd, 83.91% Away: 2nd, 85.39% PENALTY KILL 17th, 73.1% Home: 17th, 69%
Adam Klaus, Will Murphy INJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) Spencer Thompson, Rowan Walsh
Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from February 16, 2026
- Isles Roll in Front of Packed Islander Day Crowd, Blank Eagles 7-0 - Charlottetown Islanders
- Joseph Leads Five-Goal Effort as Sea Dogs Roll Past Tigres - Saint John Sea Dogs
- Wildcats' Streak Continues with NB Family Day Win - Moncton Wildcats
- Moose Give Cats a Run for Their Money in Moncton - Halifax Mooseheads
- Islanders Drop Eagles on Holiday Matinee - Cape Breton Eagles
- FloHockey Team of the Week Named for Week 21 - QMJHL
- Alex Huang Named Vidéotron Player of the Week: Alex Huang - QMJHL
- Streaking Cats Host Rematch with Moose on NB Family Day, 2pm - Moncton Wildcats
- Islander Day Showdown: Isles Host Eagles in Monday Matinee - Charlottetown Islanders
- Eagles Visit Isles for Holiday Matinee - Cape Breton Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.