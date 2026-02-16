Wildcats' Streak Continues with NB Family Day Win

The hottest team in the CHL kept it going at Moncton's Avenir Centre - the Wildcats topped the Halifax Mooseheads 7-5 in a penalty-filled contest for a 12th consecutive victory before 6,200 fans on Family Day Monday.

Defenseman Adam Fortier-Gendron set up three first period goals.

In a wild second period, the Cats thrilled the home fans with two shorthanded goals 48 seconds apart by Gabe Smith (28th) and Caleb Desnoyers (15th) to take a 5-3 lead. The Mooseheads had tied the game 3-3 with two powerplay goals - all four goals came during a 5-minute major to Moncton's Tommy Bleyl early in the second period.

Liam Bursaw scored the game-winner, his 3rd, late in the third and Riley Sampson hit the empty net to seal the win. Other Moncton tallies to Simon Binkley (18th), Evan Depatie (12th) along with two assists, and Rian Chudzinski (18th).

Jacoby Weiner logged the 'W' with 30 saves.

THREE STARS:

1 #24 ADAM FORTIER-GENDRON (3A)

2 #9 GABE SMITH (1G)

3 #44 EVAN DEPATIE (1G, 2A)

The Wildcats remain on top of the QMJHL standings after 50 games at 40-8-2-1.

In the past 19 games, the Cats have put together a streak of 18-1-0-0. The Cats #1 Powerplay also struck for two goals- for a 13-goal total in the past four games.

The Wildcats play a home-and-home this weekend against the Islanders - Friday night in Charlottetown at 7pm and Saturday a return matchup at the Avenir Centre at 7pm.

Join Marty Kingston with all the action on FloHockey TV and Wildcats Radio network - INSPIRE FM 105.1 in Moncton-Dieppe-Riverview.

