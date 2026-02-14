Fortier-Gendron Hattrick Sets the Tone for Record-Setting Road Outburst

Published on February 13, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Wildcats' phenomenal season reached an astounding tenth consecutive victory Friday night in Halifax with a lopsided 11-1 rout of the Mooseheads before 7,700 fans at Scotiabank Centre.

The win also set a new record for goals in a road game with 11, less than a week after equaling the old mark with 10 versus Charlottetown.

Moncton's offense has exploded for 21 goals in two games, along with nine powerplay goals - four more on Friday night.

Leading the way on Friday was defenseman Adam Fortier-Gendron with his 1st career hattrick in the QMJHL. First Star Caleb Desnoyers extended his point streak to nine games with a shorthanded marker (13th) and three assists for a 4-point game.

Teddy Mutryn reached 25 goals and added two assists, Tommy Bleyl has a torrid 8-point total in 2 games after his 9th of the season and a pair of helpers. Bleyl recorded five points in Charlottetown Saturday night.

Rounding out a heavy night of scoring were Rian Chudzinski (16th), Niko Tournas (36th), Kuzma Voronin (22nd), Gabe Smith (26th) and Gavin Cornforth (6th).

Rudy Guimond notched his Q-leading 31st win with 30 saves.

THREE STARS:

#18 CALEB DESNOYERS (1G, 3A)

#24 ADAM FORTIER-GENDRON (3G)

Quinn Kennedy HAL (1G)

Moncton maintains the QMJHL's top spot at 38-8-2-1, and a 2-point lead on Chicoutimi. The Sags topped Baie-Comeau 6-4 Friday night in Chicoutimi.

The Cats take the 10-game win streak back to the Avenir Centre Sunday against the Shawinigan Cataractes at 3pm followed by Family Day Monday against the Mooseheads at 2pm.

