Eagles Back in Action against Tigres at the Nest

Published on February 13, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

After a week of practice the Cape Breton Eagles are ready to hit the ice at Centre 200 as they take on the Victoriaville Tigres.

The Eagles are coming off a 5-2 victory over Halifax, a game that saw Reece Peitzsche start and finish the scoring for the Eagles. Another player who registered a multi-point night was Lewis Gendron, who with a goal and assist finds himself once again producing at a point per game clip for the season. The victory did come at a cost though- after he suffered an upper body injury, the Eagles will be without defenseman Will Murphy for the coming weeks.

While tonight's opponent, Victoriaville, has been shut out in consecutive games, they do have some noteworthy weapons including a pair of star Russians. Egor Shilov & Alexey Vlasov are both in the top 15 in QMJHL scoring, and along with fellow forward Korney Korneyev and goaltender Anthony Catanzariti, they have been ranked for the 2026 NHL draft by NHL Central Scouting. (Many mock drafts have Shilov being selected in the opening round.) The Tigres also have players who have already had their name called- defenseman and team captain Simon-Pier Brunet (Buffalo) and goaltender Gabriel D'Aigle (Pittsburgh).

Tonight's game will have significance for players on both sides. Eagles players Brady Flynn & Olivier Laverdière were trade deadline additions from Victoriaville, and are seeing their old team for the first time. For Xavier Sabourin, it will be his first game against the team that drafted him, as he was chosen in the second round of the 2024 draft by Cape Breton before being moved to Victoriaville.

This evening's game is the annual Reconciliation at the Rink game at the Nest. There will be a ceremony prior to puck drop.

BUY TICKETS: https://shorturl.at/9mpsr

50/50: https://rafflebox.ca/raffle/cbeagles

Venue: Centre 200, Sydney, NS

Puck drop: 7 PM AST

Web coverage: https://watch.chl.ca

Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

Twitter: @cbehockey

Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq-eagles/gamecentre/32357/

VICTORIAVILLE CAPE BRETON

7th Western Conference, 18-25-5-0 (Away: 11-12-1-0) RECORD 4th Eastern Conference, 25-16-2-7 (Home: 11-8-1-5)

0-2-0-0 CURRENT STREAK 1-0-0-0

143GF/186GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 139GF/141GA

Saturday, Rouyn-Noranda 4 @ Victoriaville 0 LAST GAME RESULT Saturday, Cape Breton 5 @ Halifax 2

Egor Shilov (62 points in 47 games) LEADING SCORER Lewis Gendron (50 points in games)

5th, 24.46% Away: 3rd, 28.43% POWER PLAY 15th, 17.39% Home: 16th, 17.65%

15th, 75.14% Away: 13th, 75.96% PENALTY KILL 2nd, 84.71%, Home: 3rd, 83.95%

Zakary Savoie, Alexis Bourque, Cohen Paquet INJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) N/A







