Moncton Rolls on Mooseheads Fight Cancer Night

Published on February 13, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







The scoreboard did not cooperate on what was otherwise a special night in Halifax in the annual Mooseheads Fight Cancer Game. The visiting Moncton Wildcats throttled the Herd 11-1 on Scotiabank Centre ice for their 10th consecutive victory.

The game began with a touching moment as local hockey player Carter Myra was honoured in a pregame ceremony and puck drop. Myra is a defenceman with the U16AAA Martello Buccaneers. On his 16th birthday, he was diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma, a rare form of cancer that affects the bone and soft tissue and thankfully was able to ring the bell after completing his treatment last month. He shared in the puck drop moment with Mooseheads forward and lifelong friend Danny Walters.

Adam Fortier-Gendron buried a hat trick for the winning squad while Utah Mammoth prospect Caleb Desnoyers enjoyed a four-point outing with one goal and three assists and nine Moncton players contributed multi-point efforts in the deflating loss for the Mooseheads. Halifax's lone goal came off the stick of Quinn Kennedy in the opening period which tied the game 1-1 before the Cats exploded for 10 unanswered.

The teams will have a return engagement on the holiday Monday afternoon in Moncton at 2pm. Halifax will then head out on the final road trip through the province of Quebec this season with stops in Gatineau, Drummondville and Rimouski next week.

The next home game for the Mooseheads is set Friday, February 27th at 7pm against the Saint John Sea Dogs. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca.







