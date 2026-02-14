Tomorrow's Game Moved to 7:00 p.m.

Published on February 13, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Saint John Sea Dogs News Release







Due to travel delays coming back from Newfoundland, tomorrow's game against the Shawinigan Cataractes has been moved to 7:00 p.m.

Doors will now open for the Meet & Greet with Coach Chippy at 5:00 p.m. Reminder that a ticket to the game is required for entry.

The excitement continues Sunday, Feb. 15 with Community Day presented by TD, featuring several activities with Sea Dogs players including a free public skate, locker-room tours and more starting at 10:30 a.m.

Next Gen Weekend presented by TD wraps up on Monday, Feb. 16 at 3 p.m. as the Sea Dogs take on the Victoriaville Tigres for Family Day.

Tickets for both games are available at the TD Station box office and online at Ticketmaster.ca.







