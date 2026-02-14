Eagles Look for Weekend Sweep of Tigres on Jersey Design Contest Night

Published on February 13, 2026

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







After getting acquainted last night, the Cape Breton Eagles will spend Valentine's Day with the Victoriaville Tigres and look to sweep the weekend set as the teams meet for the final time this season. Tonight marks the game in hand the Eagles hold on the third place Newfoundland Regiment, and with a win the Eagles would move within a single point of Newfoundland.

While Victoriaville's Alexey Vlasov opened the scoring last night, pair of early second period goals put the Eagles en route to a 5-1 victory. Reece Peitzsche reeled off his second straight two goal game and seven other Eagle players hit the scoresheet in the win. For the second straight game, the Eagles defenseman was tested with a mid-game injury as Samuel Kupec left the game in the second period. The Eagles may be now be without Kupec in addition to Will Murphy.

A strong defensive effort held the Tigres' big guns to limited opportunities. While Vlasov did light the lamp, Egor Shilov was held scoreless for a third straight game.(He still ranks tied for tenth in QMJHL scoring.)

Tonight the Eagles will be wearing specially designed jerseys, as they will be wearing the winning entrant in the Real Atlantic Superstore Jersey Design Contest. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase raffle tickets with those with winning numbers winning game worn uniforms.

Here's what else you need to know ahead of tonight's game!

BUY TICKETS: https://shorturl.at/Wy4Hg

50/50: https://rafflebox.ca/raffle/cbeagles

Venue: Centre 200, Sydney, NS

Puck drop: 7 PM AST

Web coverage: https://watch.chl.ca

Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

Twitter: @cbehockey

Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq-eagles/gamecentre/32366/

VICTORIAVILLE CAPE BRETON

7th Western Conference, 18-26-5-0 (Away: 11-13-1-0) RECORD 4th Eastern Conference, 26-16-2-7 (Home: 12-8-1-5)

0-3-0-0 CURRENT STREAK 2-0-0-0

144GF/191GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 144GF/142GA

0-1-0-0 SEASON SERIES 1-0-0-0

Egor Shilov (62 points in 48 games) LEADING SCORER Lewis Gendron (50 points in 51 games)

5th, 24.32% Away: 4th, 28.16% POWER PLAY 15th, 17.39% Home: 16th, 17.65%

14th, 75.81% Away: 11th, 77.06% PENALTY KILL 2nd, 84.71%, Home: 3rd, 83.95%

Zakary Savoie, Alexis Bourque, Cohen Paquet INJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) Will Murphy







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from February 13, 2026

