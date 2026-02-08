Eagles Top Mooseheads in Halifax

Published on February 7, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

NOTES FROM THE GAME

- Reece Peitzsche started and finished the scoring as the Cape Breton Eagles topped the Halifax Mooseheads 5-2 on Saturday night in Halifax.

- Raoul Boilard,Jacob Hartlin, and Lewis Gendron also scored for the Eagles while Eliot Litalien & Brady Flynn each chipped in two assists.

- Connor Towle picked up the win for the Eagles, stopping 28 of 30 shots. Nicolas Cirka took the loss, allowing four goals on 30 shots in an addition to the empty net goal.

- The 5-2 scoreline marks the sixth time in six meetings between the Eagles & Mooseheads this season in which the winning team has scored exactly five goals.

The only two power plays of the opening period went the way of the home side, but that didn't phase the visiting Eagles. In the opening three minutes Peitzsche found himself on a breakaway before approaching the Halifax blueline, and he made no mistake in racing in to put the puck over Cirka. After outshooting the Eagles in the opening frame, Halifax tied the score in the final 30 seconds. Shawn Carrier cut from the middle of the ice to the wing, and wired a pass to Connor MacPherson at the side of the net for the tying goal.

The second period was played entirely five on five, and with few stoppages in the early going- before the halfway mark of the period, there was a sequence of 5:45 without a whistle. As the game crossed the halfway mark of regulation, the Eagles reclaimed the lead, with Boilard blasting the puck over Cirka. The lead increased before period's end, when Noah Jettelson jumped into the play on the right wing and wired a pass to Hartlin who fired the puck by Cirka.

It was worth the wait for the Eagles first power play of the game in the third period. Nine seconds into the man advantage, Lewis Gendron finished a passing play from the Litalien brothers to put the Eagles in front 4-1. In the final six minutes, Carrier turned and fired inside the right faceoff circle, putting the Mooseheads within two goals.

The end of the game was a near mirror image of the prior night. On a Friday, the home team Cape Breton pulled their goalie in the last four minutes trailing 4-2. Just as the Mooseheads hit the open net the prior night, the Eagles would do the same as Peitzsche made it a 5-2 game to finish the scoring.

The Eagles are next in action on Friday night as they take on potential first round NHL draft pick Egor Shilov, NHL drafted players Simon-Pier Brunet & Gabriel D'Aigle and the Victoriaville Tigers. Friday's game will be the annual Reconciliation at the Rink at the Nest.

Puck drop is at 7 PM. Tickets can be purchased at https://shorturl.at/9mpsr They are also available for purchase in person at the Centre 200 box office and by the phone during box office hours at 902-564-2200

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Lewis Gendron (Cape Breton) 1 goal, 6 shots, 17/24 faceoffs

2. Shawn Carrier (Halifax) 1 goal, 1 assist, 5 hits

3. Reece Peitzsche (Cape Breton) 2 goals

Scratches For Cape Breton: Rory Pilling, Nicholas Holomego,Olivier Laverdière

Scratches for Halifax: William Bent (injury), Sam Madgett, Paulo Gualberto Jr

Final Shots On Goal: 31-30 in favour of Cape Breton .

Cape Breton Power Play: 1/2

Halifax Power Play: 0/2







