Cats Powerplay Their Way to 9th Straight Win

Published on February 7, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Moncton Wildcats scored five powerplay goals en route to a 10-4 drubbing of the Charlottetown Islanders Saturday night before 3,300 fans at Eastlink Centre for a ninth consecutive victory.

Rookie defenseman Tommy Bleyl added to his impressive season with a goal (8th) and four assists for a five-point game - all on the powerplay. Ted Mutryn scored his 24th with three assists and Caleb Desnoyers potted his 12th with two assists. The Captain is on a tear with 13 points in his last five games. Sniper Niko Tournas also struck for a pair of goals (34th,35th) plus an assist. Gabe Smith notched his Q-leading 14th powerplay goal to reach 25 this season and added two assists. Other goals to Simon Binkley (16th), Rian Chudzinski (15th) Max Vilen (3rd) and Gavin Cornforth (5th).

Rudy Guimond logged his 30th win with 34 saves, the Cats fired 35 shots at Don Hickey.

THREE STARS:

#16 TOMMY BLEYL (1G, 4A)

#14 TED MUTRYN (1G, 3A)

#18 CALEB DESNOYERS (1G, 2A)

It was a night for franchise records in Charlottetown:

- Wildcats tied record for goals in a road game - 10

- Wildcats tied record for consecutive road wins - 10

- Tommy Bleyl tied record for points by a Wildcats defenceman in a game - 5

- Tommy Bleyl set new record for points by a Wildcats rookie in a game - 5

- Tommy Bleyl set new record for assists by a Wildcats rookie defenceman in a game - 4

The Wildcats maintain a 4-point lead on second-place Chicoutimi. The Sags beat Gatineau 4-2 on Saturday night.

Next weekend: The Cats take their 38-9-2-1 record into Halifax Friday night against the Moose at 7pm. Moncton will then play host to the Shawinigan Cataractes Sunday at 3pm followed by a rematch with the Mooseheads on Family Day Monday at 2pm at Avenir Centre.

