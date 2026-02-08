Moose Fall as Eagles Earn Split of Weekend Series

Published on February 7, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







The Eagles returned the favour to the Mooseheads on Saturday night in Halifax with a 5-2 victory at Scotiabank Centre one night after the Herd scored a 5-2 win of their own in Sydney.

Former Mooseheads forward Reece Peitzsche scored twice to help the Eagles earn the weekend split between the provincial rivals. Halifax came out strong in the opening period and had several quality scoring chances throughout the night but didn't get the bounces for the most part.

Cape Breton opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal by Peitzsche who struck on a breakaway after a Carlos Handel turnover at the Eagles blueline. The Moose pulled even in the final minute of the period when Shawn Carrier carried the puck the length of the ice and sent a cross crease pass to Connor MacPherson who jammed it in for his ninth goal of the season.

The Eagles picked up the only two goals of the middle period with tallies from Raoul Boilard and Jacob Hartlin. The visitors increased their lead to 4-1 at 6:41 of the third when Captain Lewis Gendron buried one on the power play. Shawn Carrier replied late with 5:23 to go in regulation to give the Herd a little life at 4-2 and the team pressed hard with an empty net but couldn't get anything else behind goalie Connor Towle and Peitzsche added an empty net goal to seal it.

Final shots were 31-30 in favour of the Eagles as Nick Cirka was tagged with the loss, making 26 saves on 30 shots.

Eddy Doyle picked up a pair of assists in the defeat while Sam Rousseau and Carrier contributed the other helpers.

The homestand will continue for the Mooseheads next week when they host Shawinigan on Student Night Thursday at 7pm and will be on home ice again the following night for Mooseheads Fight Cancer Night versus Moncton on Friday at 7pm. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca







