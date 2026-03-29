Cirka Stands Tall in Game #2 But Chicoutimi Completes Late Comeback

Published on March 28, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







With an irate fan base against them and a big night on the defensive end of the ice, the Halifax Mooseheads came incredibly close to pulling off an upset victory over the mighty Chicoutimi Sagueneens in Game #2 of their first round series on Saturday night. A superb response following an 8-1 loss a night earlier.

Quinn Kennedy scored in the final minute of the first period during one-of-three Mooseheads power plays in the game to give the Herd a 1-0 lead. That was a lead that they clung to for the majority of the night, thanks to 30 saves from goalie Nick Cirka and a fine effort from the skaters in front of him. Whether it was blocking shots, getting sticks in shooting lanes or just simply frustrating the normally potent Sags offensive attack, Halifax played the exact style of game it will take to defeat their heavily favoured opponents. Unfortunately for the Moose, it only took two great scoring chances for the home team to turn the game around and score a comeback victory.

Chicoutimi had a goal waved off for a kicking motion early in the third period but that did not stop them from pouring on the pressure. Overage defenceman Jordan Tourigny had the puck come out to him from the end boards with 7:59 to play in regulation and he made one fake to shake off Moose Captain Owen Phillips before burying a nice shot to tie the game. One that Cirka had nearly no chance to stop. Then two minutes later with Quinn Kennedy in the box for a debatable slashing call, the QMJHL regular season scoring champ made the Herd pay. Maxim Masse wristed in a heavy shot from the slot to put the Sags ahead to stay.

Halifax Head Coach Brad MacKenzie pulled Cirka in favour of the extra attacker with a little more than two minutes to go in the period and used his time out with 1:50 on the clock and an upcoming face-off deep in the offensive zone, but Chicoutimi thwarted any attempts the Herd had in the dying moments to secure the victory and a 2-0 series advantage.

Lucas Beckman made 18 saves to pick up the win in the crease for the Sagueneens.

The Sags lost German import forward Maxim Schafer to an apparent wrist injury in the first period when he fell awkwardly into the corner boards. He left the game and did not return. Chicoutimi forward Emile Ricard was handed a five-minute major and a match penalty for kicking at 19:19 of the first period. He appeared to stomp on Danny Walters' skate as the two players converged during a face-off. The hometown fanbase did not agree and turned on the officials and the Mooseheads for the remainder of the night, including serenading the officials with a chorus of boos as the quartet left the ice at the end of the game. Power play chances were equal at three apiece for Halifax and Chicoutimi.

Final shots were 32-19 for Chicoutimi. Shawn Carrier and Oleg Kulebiakin picked up the assists on Kennedy's power play goal, the first points of the series for each of them. The announced attendance at the Georges-Vezina Centre was 4,026.

Owen Bresson served the final game of his five-game suspension for fighting and will be available to return to the crease in the next meeting.

The series now shifts back to Halifax for Games 3 and 4 at Scotiabank Centre set for Tuesday and Wednesday at 7pm. Game 5, if necessary, would also be held in Halifax on Friday night at 7pm. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from March 28, 2026

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