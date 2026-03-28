Sagueneens Pull Away for Game 1 Victory

Published on March 27, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







The high-powered offence of the mighty Chicoutimi Sagueneens could only be held at bay for so long in Game 1 of the first round series between the favoured Sags and the visiting Halifax Mooseheads.

The Herd came out of the gates with physicality and a great gameplan by frustrating Chicoutimi to a scoreless opening period. The highest scoring team in the regular season showed why they are considered Memorial Cup contenders in the second period though with three consecutive goals from Jordan Tourigny, Mavrick Lachance and a shorthanded tally by Peteris Bulans to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the game.

Mooseheads sophomore forward Danny Walters responded on the power play, not long after the Bulans shorty, to give Halifax some life at 3-1 through 40 minutes of play - but the hometown team poured it on in typical Chicoutimi fashion in the third period with a dominating stretch of five consecutive goals to walk away with an easy 8-1 victory.

The Sags got markers from Emile Guite, Nathan Lecompte, Alonso Gosselin and the second goals of the night from Bulans and Lachance to emphatically alter the final outcome.

Nick Cirka got the start in goal with Owen Bresson serving the fourth game of a five-game suspension for Halifax. Cirka was pulled after allowing eight goals on 33 shots and was replaced by Sam Madgett who stopped the only two shots he faced in just over seven minutes of work. Cirka is expected to start Saturday's Game #2.

Jasu Mensonen and Caylen Blake had the assists on the lone Mooseheads goal which came at 16:06 of the middle period.

Sags goalie Lucas Beckman made 21 saves on 22 shots against to earn the series opening victory. Halifax will look to earn the split on Saturday night at 8pm AST before the series shifts back to Halifax for Games 3 and 4 on Tuesday and Wednesday at 7pm at Scotiabank Centre. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from March 27, 2026

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