Regiment Top Eagles to Even Playoff Series

Published on March 27, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







NOTES FROM THE GAME

- Two goal games from Justin Larose & Blake Pilgrim-Edwards and a four assist night from Alexis Michaud helped the Newfoundland Regiment to a 6-2 victory over the Cape Breton Eagles on Friday night in St. John's. The opening round series is now tied at 1.

- Raoul Boilard scored and added an assist for the Eagles, while Reece Peitzsche scored a five minute major power play for the Eagles.

- The penalty was called for a blindside hit by Newfoundland's Dawson Sharkey on Cape Breton's Eliot Litalien at the 7:00 mark of the second period. Sharkey was given a game misconduct and Litalien did not return to action.

- Louis-Antoine Denault stoppped 20 of 22 shots in the win, while Félix Hamel stopped 31 of 37 shots in the loss.

The Eagles were able to kill off an early penalty but it was not that long after before the Regiment opened the scoring, with Pilgrim-Edwards dangling around Hamel. The period finished 1-0 for the home side.

A late penalty to Samuel Kupec carried over to the second period and Sharkey took advantage, wiring a shot into the top corner over Hamel. Less than three minutes later, Larose would put the puck in a simliar spot and it was a 3-0 lead for the Regiment.

Peitzsche broke the ice for the Eagles with Benjamin Veitch in the box serving the Sharkey penalty. While Newfoundland was able to kill the final three minutes of the penalty, Boilard closed the gap as he surged up the right wing, cut to the middle to beat Denault and make it 3-2.

While the Eagles may have had momentum heading into the third period, it was the Regiment who scored next as Pilgrim-Edwards cashed in on a rebound after a Ryan Dwyer shot. The final five minutes belonged to the home side, with Larose scoring his second of the night on the power play and then Louis-François Bélanger finishing the scoring.

The Eagles will look to re-take in the lead in the series when game 3 goes Tuesday night at Centre 200.

Puck drop is at 7 PM. Tickets can be purchased at https://shorturl.at/fdcO4 They are also available for purchase in person at the Centre 200 box office and by the phone during box office hours at 902-564-2200

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Alexis Michaud (Newfoundland) 4 assists

2. Blake Pilgrim-Edwards (Newfoundland) 2 goals, +2

3. Justin Larose (Newfoundland) 2 goals, 1 assist

Scratches For Cape Breton: Will Murphy (injury), Romain Litalien (injury), Nicholas Holomego, Olivier Laverdière

Scratches For Newfoundland: Kinglsey Austin (injury), Luke Sinclair, Patryk Zubek

Final Shots On Goal: 37-22 in favour of Newfoundland







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from March 27, 2026

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