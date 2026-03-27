Eagles Top Regiment to Take Series Lead

Published on March 26, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







NOTES FROM THE GAME

- Caden Kelly's goal at the 10:52 mark of the third period broke a 2-2 tie and gave the Cape Breton Eagles a 3-2 win in the opening game of their playoff series against the Newfoundland Regiment.

- Raoul Boilard scored and assisted for the Eagles, while Lewis Gendron also scored for Cape Breton.

- Félix Hamel picked up the win, stopping 32 of 34 shots. Louis-Antoine Denault stopped 27 of 30 shots in the loss.

It was the captains leading the way for their two teams in the opening period. The first Newfoundland power play was immediately followed by another as penalties to Samuel Kupec & Brady Flynn created a 25 second five on three. The Eagles killed off the first minor, but Larose found the back of the net at five on four.

The Eagles would then draw back to back penalties with no overlap, and couldn't score on either- however the second penalty had just elapsed when Noah Jettelson found Gendron at the side of the net to tie the game.

The second period was played almost entirely at even strength, with the exception of each team having a 23 second power play on the opposite ends of a lengthy four on four. It was at five on five both teams scored- first it was Maddex Marmulak, trickling it through Hamel from the side of the net. Boilard countered, finishing a pass in front of the net to make it 2-2.

The Kelly breakthrough came at the 10:52 mark, as he beat Alexis Mathieu along the boards and lifted it over Denault to give the Eagles the first lead of the game. But less than two minutes later, the Eagles penalty kill was put to the test after Lucas Romeo was sent off for holding.

Newfoundland's best chances came at the end of the power play, ending in a frantic sequence with the net dislodged. A wild scrum saw both teams receive penalties, with the extra going to the Eagles, sending Newfoundland back to the power play.

The Eagles penalty kill held strong- and the Eagles again were outnumbered as Newfoundland lifted Denault for an extra attacker. But there were no tying goal to be had and the Eagles skated to a game one victory.

Game two of this series goes tomorrow night. Puck drop is at 6:30 PM AST. The game is available for purchase on https://www.flohockey.tv/live/246786 and you can also hear all the action on 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Raoul Boilard (Cape Breton) 1 goal, 1 assist, 5 shots

2. Justin Larose (Newfoundland) 1 goal, 10 shots

3. Lewis Gendron (Cape Breton) 1 goal, 6 shots

Scratches For Cape Breton: Will Murphy (injury), Romain Litalien (injury), Rory Pilling, Olivier Laverdière

Scratches For Newfoundland: Kinglsey Austin (injury), Luke Sinclair, Patryk Zubek

Final Shots On Goal: 34-30 in favour of Newfoundland

Cape Breton Power Play: 0/2

Newfoundland Power Play: 1/5







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from March 26, 2026

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