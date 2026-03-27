Regiment Edged 3-2 by Eagles in Game One

Published on March 26, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Newfoundland Regiment News Release







ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Regiment dropped a very tight contest 3-2 to the Cape Breton Eagles on Thursday night at the Mary Brown's Centre in the opening game of the QMJHL playoffs.

Newfoundland captain Justin Larose opened his team's playoff account with a powerplay strike 6:18 into the game to make it 1-0 Regiment.

Both captains led by example early as Lewis Gendron replied for Cape Breton six minutes later to make it a 1-1 game after 20 minutes.

Maddex Marmulak restored the Regiment lead with a tight angle tally four minutes into the middle frame before Raoul Boilard brought it back to even for the Eagles seven minutes later. A tight contest after 40 minutes saw the score level at 2-2.

Caden Kelly was the hero for Cape Breton as his goal with 9:08 stood as the game winner with the visiting Eagles skating away to a 3-2 victory.

Game Two and a chance to even the series before shifting to Sydney brings us right back here tomorrow night. Puckdrop on Friday is set for 7pm and very limited tickets remain online at tickets.nlregiment.com.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from March 26, 2026

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