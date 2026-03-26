Eagles Open the 2026 Playoffs in Newfoundland against the Regiment

Published on March 26, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







All eyes in the QMJHL will be on St. John's, Newfoundland tonight as the Cape Breton Eagles take on the Newfoundland Regiment in game one of their opening round QMJHL playoff series.

Tonight's game is the only one in the QMJHL and will be the first series in the in Canadian Hockey League to kick off. It's a battle between two teams that know each other well- tonight's opener will be the ninth meeting of the year between the two clubs. The Eagles emerged victorious in the first five meetings of the season between the two clubs, with Newfoundland taking the final three. The teams split four games in Newfoundland- the Eagles winning a pair of games in November, while the Regiment came out on top during two meetings in February.

Both teams will rely on their 20 year old captains, who each led their team in scoring. For the Eagles, they are happy to have Lewis Gendron in the lineup. Gendron, who was named Team MVP at the Eagles awards banquet, returned to the lineup for the final weekend after missing the prior weekend's games. The late season injury prevented Gendron from playing in every game season, a feat that Newfoundland captain Justin Larose did manage to achieve. The commit to Michigan University finished fourth in QMJHL scoring this season.

The Eagles have no shortage of playoff history with both the province of Newfoundland, and the history of the Newfoundland Regiment organization. It's year one in Newfoundland for the Regiment, having relocated from Bathurst, New Brunswick, where they played as the Titan. The Eagles most recently played the Titan in the 2007 playoffs, winning the second round series in five games. The Eagles qualified for the second round by sweeping none other than the St. John's Fog Devils, which was the second consecutive series victory over the Fog Devils.

The Fog Devils did not win a playoff series in their three years in the QMJHL, and never earned home ice advantage. Tonight, the Eagles will look to spoil the party for the first major junior playoff game in the province in 18 years- and the first ever game one on home ice for a Newfoundland major junior hockey team.

While the Eagles have regained the access to their captain, it's been known for some time the Eagles would be without star forward Romain Litalien and defenseman Will Murphy for the post-season. Related to the injury, the Eagles have recalled defenseman William Dubé from Collège Notre-Dame Albatros. The 16 year old appeared in six games for the Eagles as an affiliate player, including the two February games in Newfoundland.

Here's what else you need to know ahead of tonight's game!

Venue: Mary Brown's Centre, St. John's, Newfoundland

Puck drop: 6:30 PM AST

Web coverage: https://www.flohockey.tv/live/246784

Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

Twitter: @cbehockey

Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq-eagles/gamecentre/32491/

CAPE BRETON NEWFOUNDLAND

6th Eastern Conference, 28-23-4-9 (Away: 14-13-2-3) RECORD 3rd Eastern Conference, 38-22-3-1 (Home: 21-9-2-0)

0-1-0-0 CURRENT STREAK 2-0-0-0

171GF/198GA. GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 245GF/210A

5-2-0-1 SEASON SERIES 3-5-0-0

Saturday: Saint John 3 @ Cape Breton 2 LAST GAME RESULT Saturday: Halifax 4 @ Newfoundland 6

Lewis Gendron (56 points in 62 games) LEADING SCORER Justin Larose (88 points in 64 games)

15th, 17.5% Away: 16th, 15.3% POWER PLAY 5th, 26% Home: 4th, 28.7

4th, 80.9% Away: 4th, 81.2% PENALTY KILL 14th, 74.4% Home: 15th, 74.2%

Will Murphy, Romain Litalien INJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) Kingsley Austin







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from March 26, 2026

Eagles Open the 2026 Playoffs in Newfoundland against the Regiment - Cape Breton Eagles

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