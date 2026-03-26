NB Archrivals Ready to Tangle on Friday in Round 1

Published on March 26, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







It all starts again on Friday night - the Moncton Wildcats look to repeat as QMJHL Champions and their first task is to get past their archrival, the Saint John Sea Dogs.

The teams met 8 times in the regular season with the Dogs taking game 1 and then no more. The Cats have won 7 straight over Saint John, scoring 46 goals while giving up 28 in all matches.

The Wildcats weren't just hard on Saint John - they were a force against all comers. Some of their 2025-2026 QMJHL accomplishments include:

Team - 1st overall. Most wins (50). Most points (104).

Tommy Bleyl - Most assists (68). Most powerplay points (42). Most powerplay assists (38).

Rudy Guimond - Most wins (40). Highest save % (.922). Lowest goals against avg (2.27).

Niko Tournas & Gabe Smith - Most powerplay goals (18).

Adam Fortier-Gendron - Best plus/minus (+64).

Caleb Desnoyers - Consecutive games with an assist (12)

Now throw that all out, because Playoff hockey is just different & the Sea Dogs will be ready!

It's Playoff season and we're ready to REPEAT THE ROAR! This year's team has been as good - or even better - than last years Championship squad & it's time to secure your seat for another Cup run. Secure Reserved Seats & Flex Tickets for the 2026 Wildcats Playoff Ticket Packages.

Save on tickets with a Wildcats Playoff 4-Pack - 4 adults for $99 tax included. Available at the Avenir Centre Box Office or ticketmaster.ca.

Arrive early & take advantage of 30 Minute Powerplay pricing at the Avenir Centre - $4 hot dogs, $3 Aquafina bottles of water, and $5 Moosehead Light & Alpine (355mL cans), taxes not included. The Avenir Centre doors open at 6pm - prices are in effect for 30 minutes after doors open for the game.

Our 50/50 raffle has a $8,000 jackpot guarantee.

The Moose Light Ice Level Bar is open to the public (ages 19+) and anyone with a ticket to the game can access it through section 107. Non-alcoholic beverages are available in the Ice Bar.

THINGS TO KNOW FOR FRIDAY:

The 50/50 raffle has an $8,000 Jackpot guarantee. Don't forget to buy your raffle tickets online now or at the game. We accept cash, debit, Visa or Mastercard at the arena.

Access your season seats or flex tickets through your Ticketmaster Wildcats Account Manager.

Group tickets are available for every home game - Call 506-382-5555. Great seats at our best ticket prices for your group of 10+.

Our Playoff 4-Pack is one of the best family deals you'll find in Moncton - 2 adults & 2 youths for just $65.60, tax & fees included. Additional youths just $16.40. Available every home game on Ticketmaster.

Celebrate your child's birthday with Wild Willie & the Wildcats and take advantage of special group rates.

The Rogers Item of the Game is gold crewneck sweatshirt - Save 20!

The Moose Light Ice Bar will be open.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from March 26, 2026

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