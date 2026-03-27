Eagles Look to Take 2-0 Lead in Rematch with Regiment

Published on March 26, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







The Cape Breton Eagles look to take a 2-0 lead back home to Centre 200 as their first round series continues tonight against the Newfoundland Regiment.

Last night's game was a back and forth encounter- the Eagles never held the lead until halfway through the third period, when Caden Kelly put the Eagles in front. It was a key moment for the Eagles to receive depth scoring, as Kelly played on the "fourth" line in a game that saw the Eagles dress 11 forwards and defenseman. William Dube, recalled on the Eagles blueline, saw limited power play time in the first period. Raoul Boilard continued his hot form from the regular season- after scoring in three of his final four regular season games, he collected a goal and an assist in the opener.

While Newfoundland leading scorer Justin Larose did light the lamp, the Eagles were able to contain the Regiment captain who registered ten shots on goal- albeit maybe from the outside. Newfoundland's biggest opportunity to tie the game came with consecutive power plays, but the Eagles penalty kill stood tall. Both teams would be to receive the quality of goaltending they had in game on, which a 3-2 score being low scoring for a game that saw a combined 64 shots.

Here's what else you need to know ahead of tonight's game!

Venue: Mary Brown's Centre, St. John's, Newfoundland

Puck drop: 6:30 PM AST

Web coverage: https://www.flohockey.tv/live/246786

Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

Twitter: @cbehockey

Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq-eagles/gamecentre/32492/

CAPE BRETON NEWFOUNDLAND

6th Eastern Conference, 28-23-4-9 (Away: 14-13-2-3) REGULAR SEASON RECORD 3rd Eastern Conference, 38-22-3-1 (Home: 21-9-2-0)

Lewis Gendron, Raoul Boilard, Caden Kelly GAME ONE GOAL SCORERS Justin Larose, Maddex Marmulak

0/3 GAME ONE POWER PLAY 1/5

Will Murphy, Romain Litalien INJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) Kingsley Austin

Félix Hamel (32 saves on 34 shots) GAME ONE GOALTENDING Louis-Antoine Denault (27 saves on 30 shots)

Lucas Romeo (5) GAME ONE HITS (INDIVIDUAL) Alexis Mathieu (6)

14 GAME ONE HITS (TEAM) 9

34 GAME ONE FACOFFS (INDIVIDUAL) 27

Lewis Gendron (16/29) GAME ONE FACEOFFS (TEAM) Tyson Goguen (10/16)







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from March 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.