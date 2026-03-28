Cornforth Carries Cats over Dogs in Playoff Opener

Published on March 27, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







Gavin Cornforth's hat trick propelled the Moncton Wildcats to a 5-1 victory Saint John to open their best-of-seven first round QMJHL Playoff series.

The Sea Dogs owned a 1-0 first period lead before the defending league champion Wildcats scored three second period tallies to pull away. Teddy Mutryn scored and set up two others for a 3-point game, Gabe Smith chipped in with a goal and assist.

The Cats scored twice on the powerplay and peppered Rafael Courchesne with 50 shots. Rudy Guimond made 16 saves backstopping the Cats. In a pre-game ceremony, the Cats were presented the Jean-Rougeau Trophy as repeat regular season champions - only the 9th team in QMJHL history to accomplish that feat.

THREE STARS:

#92 GAVIN CORNFORTH (3G)

#14 TEDDY MUTRYN (1G,2A)

#9 GABE SMITH (1G,1A)

Game two will be played Saturday night at 7pm at Avenir Centre before moving to TD Station Tuesday & Wednesday for Games #3 & #4.

Follow the Wildcats 'March to the Memorial Cup' on Flohockey TV and Wildcats Radio network- INSPIRE 105.1 FM Moncton-Dieppe-Riverview.

Article by Marty Kingston







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from March 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.