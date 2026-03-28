Wildcats Looking for Another Home Win Saturday

Published on March 27, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







Wildcats looking for another home win SaturdayMarch 28, 2026The New Brunswick archrivals go at it again Saturday night in Game 2 of their 1st Round battle. The Wildcats took Friday's first game 5-1 on the strength of a Gavin Cornforth hattrick.

After almost 17 scoreless minutes the Sea Dogs managed a powerplay goal and entered the 1st intermission with the lead. We're not sure what Head Coach Gardiner MacDougall said during the break, but a different team emerged in period 2, led by Gavin Cornforth. In the span of 90 seconds, Cornforth tied the game and then put the Cats up - a lead they would not give up. The Cats outshot the Dogs 37-10 over the final 40 minutes and showed why they are the defending champs.

Teddy Mutryn was another force to be reckoned with on Friday. His 3 points were scored in a 5-minute span & were part of that early 2nd period charge that seemed to deflate Saint John.

It will be interesting to see if Moncton can keep the momentum going right off the bat in Game 2, or if we restart with some tight-checking, playoff-style hockey.

The Sea Dogs look forward to the return of big Belarussian goalie Arseni Radkov. Radkov sat out Game 1 to finish his 5-game suspension for a fight earlier this month.

It's Playoff season and we're ready to REPEAT THE ROAR! This year's team has been as good - or even better - than last year's Championship squad & it's time to secure your seat for another Cup run. Secure Reserved Seats & Flex Tickets with 2026 Wildcats Playoff Ticket Packages.

Arrive early & take advantage of 30 Minute Powerplay pricing at the Avenir Centre - $4 hot dogs, $3 Aquafina bottles of water, and $5 Moosehead Light & Alpine (355mL cans), taxes not included. The Avenir Centre doors open at 6pm - prices are in effect for 30 minutes after doors open for the game.

Our 50/50 raffle has a $8,000 jackpot guarantee.

The Moose Light Ice Level Bar is open to the public (ages 19+) and anyone with a ticket to the game can access it through section 107. Non-alcoholic beverages are available in the Ice Bar.

THINGS TO KNOW FOR SATURDAY:

The 50/50 raffle has an $8,000 Jackpot guarantee. Don't forget to buy your raffle tickets online now or at the game. We accept cash, debit, Visa or Mastercard at the arena.

Access your season seats or flex tickets through your Ticketmaster Wildcats Account Manager.

Group tickets are available for every home game - Call 506-382-5555. Great seats at our best ticket prices for your group of 10+.

Celebrate your child's birthday with Wild Willie & the Wildcats and take advantage of special group rates.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from March 27, 2026

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