Regiment Get Even with 6-2 Win over Eagles in Game Two

Published on March 27, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Newfoundland Regiment News Release







ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Regiment responded with a statement 6-2 victory over the Cape Breton Eagles on Friday night at the Mary Brown's Centre to tie the first round series back up at 1-1.

Blake Pilgrim-Edwards pounced on a loose puck five minute into the first period to give Newfoundland a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes.

Dawson Sharkey and Justin Larose tacked on insurance markers early in the middle frame to make it 3-0 Regiment before the Eagles clawed back a couple later in the second to cut it to 3-2 heading into the 3rd.

Newfoundland found another gear in the final 20 minutes however as Pilgrim-Edwards and Larose both found the back of the net a second time before Louis-François Bélanger made it a half dozen for the home side with 90 seconds to go as they bounced back in style from their game one defeat with a 6-2 win.

Goaltender Louis-Antoine Denault made 20 saves to secure his first victory of the postseason.

Both teams take three days to rest before the series resumes in Sydney for Game 3 on Tuesday evening at Centre 200. Game 6 & 7 (if necessary) are back here at the Mary Brown's Centre and limited tickets remain online at tickets.nlregiment.com.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from March 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.