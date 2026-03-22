The Round 1 Matchup: Halifax vs Chicoutimi
Published on March 22, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Halifax Mooseheads News Release
It's been 29 years since the Mooseheads and Sagueneens last met in the QMJHL Playoffs and 2026 will mark just the third postseason matchup overall between the clubs. It all begins Friday night in Chicoutimi where the Sags will play host in Game 1 at 8pm AST.
The Teams
Eastern Conference Seed Wins Losses OTL SOL Points
#2 Chicoutimi 49 10 3 2 103
#7 Halifax 29 29 3 3 64
The Schedule
Game # Date Time Away Home Venue
Game 1 Friday, March 27 8pm Halifax Chicoutimi Georges-Vezina Centre
Game 2 Saturday, March 28 8pm Halifax Chicoutimi Georges-Vezina Centre
Game 3 Tuesday, March 31 7pm Chicoutimi Halifax Scotiabank Centre
Game 4 Wednesday, April 1 7pm Chicoutimi Halifax Scotiabank Centre
*Game 5 Friday, April 3 7pm Chicoutimi Halifax Scotiabank Centre
*Game 6 Monday, April 6 8pm Halifax Chicoutimi Georges-Vezina Centre
*Game 7 Tuesday, April 7 8pm Halifax Chicoutimi Georges-Vezina Centre
*If Necessary
All Times AST
Team Leaders
Halifax Goals Assists Points Chicoutimi Goals Assists Points
Oleg Kulebiakin 29 44 73 Maxim Massé 51 51 102
Shawn Carrier 37 28 65 Thomas Desruisseaux 24 52 76
Quinn Kennedy 31 25 56 Alex Huang 11 59 70
Owen Phillips 6 35 41 Emmanuel Vermette 27 42 69
Liam Kilfoil 14 25 39 Émile Guité 32 33 65
Head-to-Head 2025-26
Halifax 3 @ Chicoutimi 9 2025-11-22
Chicoutimi 5 @ Halifax 4 OT 2026-01-15
Power Play
Team Power Play % PP Goals QMJHL Rank
Chicoutimi 32.7% 73 1st
Halifax 22.4% 53 9th
Penalty Kill
Team Penalty Kill % PP Goals Against QMJHL Rank
Chicoutimi 87.2% 26 1st
Halifax 77.0% 48 12th
Tickets for Games 3 & 4 at Scotiabank Centre are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca.
Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from March 22, 2026
- 24 CHL Alumni Help UQTR Win the 2026 U SPORTS University Cup - QMJHL
- The Round 1 Matchup: Halifax vs Chicoutimi - Halifax Mooseheads
- A Final Regular Season Farewell: Celebrating Three Overagers - Charlottetown Islanders
- Round 1 Playoff Schedule Set vs Chicoutimi - Halifax Mooseheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.