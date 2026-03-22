The Round 1 Matchup: Halifax vs Chicoutimi

Published on March 22, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







It's been 29 years since the Mooseheads and Sagueneens last met in the QMJHL Playoffs and 2026 will mark just the third postseason matchup overall between the clubs. It all begins Friday night in Chicoutimi where the Sags will play host in Game 1 at 8pm AST.

The Teams

Eastern Conference Seed Wins Losses OTL SOL Points

#2 Chicoutimi 49 10 3 2 103

#7 Halifax 29 29 3 3 64

The Schedule

Game # Date Time Away Home Venue

Game 1 Friday, March 27 8pm Halifax Chicoutimi Georges-Vezina Centre

Game 2 Saturday, March 28 8pm Halifax Chicoutimi Georges-Vezina Centre

Game 3 Tuesday, March 31 7pm Chicoutimi Halifax Scotiabank Centre

Game 4 Wednesday, April 1 7pm Chicoutimi Halifax Scotiabank Centre

*Game 5 Friday, April 3 7pm Chicoutimi Halifax Scotiabank Centre

*Game 6 Monday, April 6 8pm Halifax Chicoutimi Georges-Vezina Centre

*Game 7 Tuesday, April 7 8pm Halifax Chicoutimi Georges-Vezina Centre

*If Necessary

All Times AST

Team Leaders

Halifax Goals Assists Points Chicoutimi Goals Assists Points

Oleg Kulebiakin 29 44 73 Maxim Massé 51 51 102

Shawn Carrier 37 28 65 Thomas Desruisseaux 24 52 76

Quinn Kennedy 31 25 56 Alex Huang 11 59 70

Owen Phillips 6 35 41 Emmanuel Vermette 27 42 69

Liam Kilfoil 14 25 39 Émile Guité 32 33 65

Head-to-Head 2025-26

Halifax 3 @ Chicoutimi 9 2025-11-22

Chicoutimi 5 @ Halifax 4 OT 2026-01-15

Power Play

Team Power Play % PP Goals QMJHL Rank

Chicoutimi 32.7% 73 1st

Halifax 22.4% 53 9th

Penalty Kill

Team Penalty Kill % PP Goals Against QMJHL Rank

Chicoutimi 87.2% 26 1st

Halifax 77.0% 48 12th

Tickets for Games 3 & 4 at Scotiabank Centre are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from March 22, 2026

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