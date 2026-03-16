Regular Season Set to Finish in Newfoundland

Published on March 16, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







Playoff implications will be on the line for both teams as the 2025-26 QMJHL regular season comes to a close at the Mary Brown's Centre in Newfoundland this weekend where the Mooseheads visit the Regiment.

Halifax brings a season best four-game winning streak into action against Newfoundland on Friday at 6:30pm and Saturday at 3:30pm. The Mooseheads' hot streak is coming at the right time with the post season just around the corner against a yet-to-be-determined opponent.

As it stands right now, the Mooseheads sit as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a realistic chance to move up one spot. The Herd have 64 points, while Cape Breton, the sixth seed, has 67 and is winless in their last six games. The Eagles finish with back-to-back games at home against the Sea Dogs. Currently, the first round opponent for Halifax would be the second seed in the East. Chicoutimi is the second seed going into action on Friday but they are just one point behind Moncton.

The Regiment have plenty to play for themselves. Newfoundland is holding down the third seed in the East and would have home ice advantage against the sixth seed (currently Cape Breton). However, the Regiment (76 points) are just two points ahead of surging Charlottetown (74) and would dearly love a little breathing room. Newfoundland has officially locked up home ice advantage in the first round no matter who they face.

Suffice to say, there is much to be decided all across the league in the final weekend. There is only one first round matchup locked in and it is in the Western Conference. We know that Shawinigan will face Sherbrooke, but we still don't know which of those teams will have home ice advantage as they are the fourth and fifth seeds and separated by just one point.

The Mooseheads enter the final weekend without the services of starting goalie Owen Bresson who has another four games to serve on a five-game suspension for fighting. Nick Cirka will take the reigns and did a fine job in his first test without Bresson on Saturday by making 34 saves in a 4-2 victory over the Sea Dogs. Cirka is 1-and-2 against Newfoundland this season, including a 32 save shutout. Sam Madgett will also be available to Halifax as an option between the pipes this weekend and in the opening two playoff games. Overall, Halifax is 2-and-4 in the season series.

Fans can watch both games against the Regiments this weekend on FloHockey or listen live on 95.7 NewsRadio featuring play by play host Garreth MacDonald.

Tickets for the Mooseheads playoffs are on sale now for Season Ticket Members and will go on sale to the General Public on Wednesday, March 18th at Ticketmaster.ca.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from March 16, 2026

Regular Season Set to Finish in Newfoundland - Halifax Mooseheads

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