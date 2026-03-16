Gabe Smith Named QMJHL Player of the Week

Published on March 16, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







The latest Videotron Player of the Week in the QMJHL is Moncton Wildcats center Gabe Smith. He earns that honor for the second time this season (Week 10).

In three games, the 19-year-old from St. Andrews, New Brunswick scored four times and added two assists as the Cats went 3-0 to climb back into first place in the overall standings.

On Thursday night at home, Smith posted a pair of third period assists, including a helper on the eventual game winning goal as the Wildcats rallied from a 2-0 deficit to down the Cape Breton Eagles 4-2. For his efforts, the fourth-year veteran was named the game's third star.

Smith and the Wildcats made the trek to Newfoundland for the first of back-to-back contests on Saturday afternoon. After reaching the 30-goal mark for the first time in his QMJHL career in the third period, the hard-working center ended the game at the 1:46 mark of overtime, earning Moncton a 3-2 triumph over the Regiment. Smith, who was also an impressive 11/15 in the faceoff circle, was chosen the first star of the contest.

Sunday afternoon brought more impact play from Smith. His first goal of the game, which opened the scoring, was his league-leading 19th powerplay marker of the campaign. His second goal of the game, late in the first period, would prove to be his second game winner in as many days. Smith received second star honors for his efforts while the Cats hung on to defeat the Regiment 4-3.

Smith continues to build upon his breakout performance in last year's postseason, which was a key factor in the Wildcats' Gilles-Courteau Trophy title. Entering the final week of regular season play, the 2024 Utah Mammoth draftee sits 14th in the QMJHL with 74 points (33-41) in 58 games.

_

2025-26 Videotron Player of the Week:

Week 25 | Gabe Smith (Moncton Wildcats)

Week 24 | Maxim Massé (Chicoutimi Saguenéens)

Week 23 | Thomas Desruisseaux (Chicoutimi Saguenéens)

Week 22 | Donald Hickey (Charlottetown Islanders)

Week 21 | Alex Huang (Chicoutimi Saguenéens)

Week 20 | Marek Danicek (Newfoundland Regiment)

Week 19 | Mathys Fernandez (Shawinigan Cataractes)

Week 18 | Nathan Lecompte (Chicoutimi Saguenéens)

Week 17 | Ivan Ryabkin (Charlottetown Islanders)

Week 16 | Maxime Coursol (Val-d'Or Foreurs)

Week 15 | Justin Larose (Newfoundland Regiment)

Week 14 | Tomas Lavoie (Cape Breton Eagles)

Week 13 | Gabriel Séguin (Gatineau Olympiques)

Week 12 | Caleb Desnoyers (Moncton Wildcats)

Week 11 | Romain Litalien (Cape Breton Eagles)

Week 10 | Gabe Smith (Moncton Wildcats)

Week 9 | Gabriel D'Aigle (Victoriaville Tigres)

Week 8 | Teddy Mutryn (Moncton Wildcats)

Week 7 | Justin Larose (Newfoundland Regiment)

Week 6 | Lucas Beckman (Baie-Comeau Drakkar)

Week 5 | William Shields (Charlottetown Islanders)

Week 4 | Émile Beaunoyer (Val-d'Or Foreurs)

Week 3 | Marcus Kearsey (Charlottetown Islanders)

Week 2 | Thomas Verdon (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies)

Week 1 | Matt Gosselin (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada)







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from March 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.