FloHockey Team of the Week Named for Week 25
Published on March 16, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release
Here are the players who made it onto the FloHockey Team of the Week for the period ranging from March 9 to 15.
These players, who represent a starting lineup of three forwards, two defensemen, and one goaltender, were selected based on their performances over the past week.
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FORWARDS:
Thomas VERDON | Rouyn-Noranda Huskies | 3GP-2G-6A, +5
Gabe SMITH | Moncton Wildcats | 3GP-4G-2A, +1
Vincent DESJARDINS | Blainville-Boisbriand Armada | 3GP-2G-5A, +3
DEFENSEMEN:
Owen KEEFE | Drummondville Voltigeurs | 2GP-0G-4A, +6
Alex HUANG | Chicoutimi Saguenéens | 3GP-0G-6A, +3
GOALTENDER:
Donald HICKEY | Charlottetown Islanders | 2-0-0-0, .968%, 0.98
Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from March 16, 2026
- Gabe Smith Named QMJHL Player of the Week - Moncton Wildcats
- FloHockey Team of the Week Named for Week 25 - QMJHL
- Gabe Smith Named Vidéotron Player of the Week - QMJHL
- Regular Season Set to Finish in Newfoundland - Halifax Mooseheads
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