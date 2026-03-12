Back-To-Back Road Battles in Saint John

Published on March 12, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







The Halifax Mooseheads are down to their final four games of the regular season which will all come on the road over the next two weekends.

The Herd finish with two at TD Station at the Sea Dogs and two at the Mary Brown's Centre in Newfoundland against the Regiment before the post season begins on the road on Friday, March 27th.

Coach Brad MacKenzie's squad will bring a two-game winning streak into action Friday night in the New Brunswick port city at 7pm and will face the Sea Dogs again in a Saturday matinee at 4pm. The season series has been extremely close but so far favoured Saint John who have three wins, two losses and an overtime defeat in the six previous matchups.

The last meeting was a disappointing one for the Mooseheads who fell 5-2 in a lacklustre effort on home ice on February 27th. Saint John fired 42 shots at Halifax goalie Owen Bresson while playing without superstar rookie Alexis Joseph who sat out with an injury. The Moose fell behind 4-0 in the game before making the score more respectable with third period tallies from Oleg Kulebiakin and Quinn Kennedy. Saint John dominated from start to finish which served as a bit of a wakeup call for the Herd who have since reeled off wins in three-of-the-last-four games.

The game will mark a milestone for Halifax Captain Owen Phillips who will play in his 250th career regular season game. He will surpass Austyn Hardie for sole possession of fourth place in franchise history for most career games played by a defenceman. Amongst blueliners, only Frederic Belanger (272), Ali MacEachern (265) and Brady Schultz (258) have played more games in a Mooseheads uniform. Overall, Phillips is 11th in games played in Halifax history with Brandon Benedict holding the record with 343.

Another player on milestone watch is Russian forward Oleg Kulebiakin who is sitting on 68 points as a 17-year-old rookie. He is tied with Alex Tanguay for 9th most points by a Mooseheads rookie. Next on the list is Andrei Shefer with 76 points followed by Nathan MacKinnon with 78. Needless to say, it has been an impressive first year in Halifax for Kulebiakin.

The Mooseheads and Sea Dogs have both clinched their spots in the playoffs but are waiting to discover who their first round opponents will be. Saint John is locked in as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference and will face the first seed, while Halifax is sitting as the seventh seed and will likely finish there, although it is still mathematically possible for them to catch both Cape Breton (sixth) and Quebec (fifth) who are six points ahead of the Mooseheads heading into the weekend. Should the Moose finish as the seventh seed, they would face the number two seed in the Eastern Conference. Currently Chicoutimi is number one with 95 points and Moncton is number two with 94 points. Those two teams figure to go down to the wire when the regular season finishes across the QMJHL on Saturday, March 21st.

Fans can watch both games against the Sea Dogs this weekend on FloHockey or listen live on 95.7 NewsRadio featuring play by play host Garreth MacDonald.

Tickets for the Mooseheads playoffs are on sale now for Season Ticket Members and will go on sale to the General Public on Wednesday, March 18th at Ticketmaster.ca .







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from March 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.