Round 1 Playoff Schedule Set vs Chicoutimi

Published on March 22, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







The Halifax Mooseheads will face the Chicoutimi Saguneens in Round 1 of the 2026 Gilles Courteau Trophy Playoffs. Halifax will host Games 3,4 and *5 (if necessary) on Tuesday, March 31, Wednesday, April 1 and Friday, April 3 at Scotiabank Centre.

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca

Halifax enters the playoffs as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference after finishing the season with a record of 29-29-3-3 while Chicoutimi is the second seed in the conference with a record of 49-10-3-2. This is the first time these two teams have squared off in the postseason since a memorable seven game showdown in the 1997 semi-finals that was eventually won by the Sags. That series featured a goaltending duel between Halifax's Jean-Sebastien Giguere and Chicoutimi's Marc Denis.

The series begins Friday night in Chicoutimi at 8pm AST. Click here to view the full QMJHL Playoff Bracket .







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from March 22, 2026

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