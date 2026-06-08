Mooseheads Make 14 Selections at QMJHL Entry Draft

Published on June 8, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







The first ever QMJHL Entry Draft to be held on Halifax soil did not disappoint over the weekend at Scotiabank Centre with plenty of big trades announced across the league and future stars in attendance. The hometown Mooseheads made their share of noise too, by trading the third overall pick as part of a package to land 19-year-old Mateo Nobert from Blainville-Boisbriand before picking forward Emrik Ménard with the seventh overall selection.

Halifax made 14 picks in the two-day draft and set a team and league record for most Americans taken in one draft by selecting eight players from south of the border. The Herd chose seven forwards, four defencemen and three goaltenders.

Ménard, who celebrated his 16th birthday on Sunday, missed most of last season with a shoulder injury but is now fully recovered and will be ready for training camp in August. The forward played for both the Woodbridge Wolfpack in New Jersey and the Connecticut Jr Rangers, scoring 16 points in eight games. He led the QMAAA15 league in scoring in 2024-25 with 70 points in 30 games.

Saturday saw rounds 2 through 12 take place at Scotiabank Centre with the Mooseheads featuring prominently into the second round with three picks. General Manager Cam Russell nabbed Nova Scotia native Jack Cameron early in the day with the 20th overall selection. The defenceman from Stellarton, NS was the 15th ranked skater and third highest ranked blueliner by QMJHL Central Scouting after cracking the NSU18MHL All Rookie Team with Pictou County. Cameron scored 19 points in 22 regular season games before adding another seven in the playoffs.

Russell was equally as excited to snag rugged forward Maveric Thisdelle of Gatineau, QC five picks later. The 6-foot-1, 181 pound right winger was a teammate of Ménard in Woodbridge and quickly caught the attention of the Mooseheads staff on scouting trips for his tenacious style of play. He produced 25 points in 25 games in 2025-26.

Highly skilled forward Jack Queally was next up with the 33rd overall pick. The Milton, MA native has already committed to the U17 US National Development Program after standout seasons with both St Sebastien's School and the NV River Rats where he led both teams in scoring - combining for 87 points in 59 games. That pick started a run on five consecutive Americans which included 19-year-old goalie Samuel Fishbone who was a teammate of Queally's at St Sebastien's. Halifax ended the draft by taking forward Aaron Carrier - brother of current Mooseheads star Shawn Carrier - in the 12th round.

Next up for Russell and the Mooseheads hockey operations staff is the CHL Import Draft to be held on June 30th. The exact draft order has not been released but Halifax is expected to hold the 20th overall selection in the first round.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from June 8, 2026

Mooseheads Make 14 Selections at QMJHL Entry Draft - Halifax Mooseheads

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