Mooseheads Announce Preseason Schedule

Published on June 9, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







Your Halifax Mooseheads have released the 2026 Preseason Schedule which will see the team participate in five games. Halifax will begin the summer schedule on home ice at the RBC Centre in Dartmouth against the Cape Breton Eagles at 6pm on Friday, August 21st. Other home games include a matchup versus Charlottetown at the Zatzman Sportsplex in Dartmouth at 7pm on Wednesday, August 26th and a battle against Saint John at 7pm on Friday, September 11th at the RBC Centre.

The 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule is expected to be announced in the coming days. Mooseheads Season Memberships and Half-Season Memberships are on sale now.

Date Time Away Home Venue

Friday, August 21st 6pm Cape Breton Halifax RBC Centre

Saturday, August 22nd 7pm Halifax Cape Breton Membertou Sport & Wellness Centre

Wednesday, August 26th 7pm Charlottetown Halifax Zatzman Sportsplex

Saturday, August 29th 4pm Halifax Charlottetown Simmons Sports Centre

Friday, September 11th 7pm Saint John Halifax RBC Centre

*Preseason Tickets will be available in August







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from June 9, 2026

Mooseheads Announce Preseason Schedule - Halifax Mooseheads

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