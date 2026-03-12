Eagles Begin Final Road Trip of the Season in Moncton

Published on March 12, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







The Cape Breton Eagles will look to strengthen their hopes for home ice in the QMJHL playoffs as their final regular season road trip begins tonight. The opposition is, for the final time this season, the powerful Moncton Wildcats.

Coming into tonight's game, the Eagles are on a four game losing streak, but did pick up points in both losses in a home and home series against the Halifax Mooseheads. While the Eagles have had a hard time generating offense in recent games, overage forward Lucas Romeo has found his scoring touch with five goals in his last four games.

The Eagles will look to make up ground on the idle Charlottetown Islanders, as the Eagles sit four points back of Charlottetown. Quebec, the team with whom the Eagles are tied with, visit Victoriaville tonight.

Moncton, who defeated the Eagles one week ago tonight in New Brunswick, are on a four game winning streak and are just one point back of Chcoutimi for first overall in the QMJHL standings. Overage netminder Rudy Guimond has been key to the Wildcats' success this year, leading the league in wins, goals against average, and save percentage. He's had plenty of help offensively in front of him, including on the blueline: Wildcats defenseman Tommy Bleyl has fifteen more points than the second highest scoring defenseman.

Here's what else you need to know ahead of tonight's game!

Venue: Avenir Centre, Moncton, NB

Puck drop: 7PM AST

CAPE BRETON MONCTON

T5th Eastern Conference, 27-21-3-9 (Away: 14-12-1-3) RECORD 2nd Eastern Conference, 45-10-2-2 (Home: 22-7-1-0)

0-2-1-1 CURRENT STREAK 4-0-0-0

159GF/178GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 278GF/153GA.

1-2-2-2 SEASON SERIES 6-1-0-0

Sunday, Halifax 3 @ Cape Breton 2 (OT) LAST GAME RESULT Sunday, Saint John 3 @ Moncton 6

Lewis Gendron (55 points in 60 games) LEADING SCORER Tommy Bleyl (76 points in 58 games)

16th, 16.5% Away: 16th, 15.79% POWER PLAY 2nd 31.82%: Home: 1st, 33.93%

4th, 80.88%, Away: 4th, 80.73% PENALTY KILL 2nd, 81.45% Home: 4th, 83.02%

Will Murphy, Romain Litalien, Rory Pilling INJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) N/A







