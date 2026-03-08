Eagles, Mooseheads Tangle on Fan Appreciation Day

Published on March 8, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







The Battle of Nova Scotia takes the stage for the final time in the 2025-26 season on Fan Appreciation Day, and the return of a popular Cape Breton Eagles promotion.

It's the eighth and final game between the Eagles and Mooseheads this season, and the conclusion of a home and home series that begin Friday night in Halifax. Both teams rallied in that contest- the Eagles erased a one goal deficit in the second period, and the Mooseheads flipped the script in the third period. Both teams received good goaltending as Owen Bresson made 25 saves for Halifax and Connor Towle stopped 36 in the Cape Breton net. Samuel Rousseau scored both Halifax goals in regulation as well as in the shootout as the Mooseheads skated to a 3-2 victory. Eagles defenseman Brady Flynn collected two assists.

While the Eagles are focused on defeating the Mooseheads this afternoon, their eyes will also be on the out of town scoreboard as Charlottetown visits Quebec. Charlottetown currently holds the fourth place position in the Eastern Conference, three points up on Quebec and Cape Breton, although Quebec holds a game in hand on both teams.

Eagles fans will be watching to see if former Eagle LIncoln Waugh will return from a two game suspension to rejoin the Halifax lineup. Any scouts in attendance will be surely watching Halifax leading point getter Oleg Kulebiakin, who along with teammates William Bent, Eddy Doyle, and Nicolas Cirka has been ranked by NHL Central Scouting for the 2026 NHL draft.

Today is Fan Appreciation day at the Nest. Hot dogs & fries will be sold at half-price, there will be giveways, and a meet & greet with Eagles players following the game. Additionally, the Eagles have reintroduced the popular Ticket To Win It promotion. If any of the final three Eagle home games, starting with today's, have a crowd of over 3000, than one fan will win $3,000.

Here's what else you need to know ahead of today's game!

BUY TICKETS: https://shorturl.at/B7h9x

50/50: https://rafflebox.ca/raffle/cbeagles

Venue: Centre 200, Sydney, NS

Puck drop: 3 PM AST

Web coverage: https://watch.chl.ca

Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

Twitter: @cbehockey

Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq-eagles/gamecentre/32440/

HALIFAX CAPE BRETON

7th Eastern Conference 26-27-3-3 RECORD T5th Eastern Conference 27-21-2-9 Home: 13-9-1-6

1-0-0-0 CURRENT STREAK 0-2-0-1

197GF 238GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 160GF 184GA

4-3-0-0 SEASON SERIES 3-3-0-1

Oleg Kulebiakin (67 points in 59 games) LEADING SCORER Lewis Gendron (54 points in 59 games)

10th, 20.91% Away: 22.64% POWER PLAY 16th, 16.49% Home: 17.17%

12th, 76.96% Away: 75.28% PENALTY KILL 4th, 80.69%, Home: 80.65%

William Bent, Nicolas Gillham-Cirka, Paulo Gualberto Jr., Carlos Händel INJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) Will Murphy, Romain Litalien, Rory Pilling, Nicholas Holomego







