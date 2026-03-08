Kulebiakin's Dazzling OT Goal Gives Moose 3-2 Win

Published on March 8, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Oleg Kulebiakin provided a highlight reel moment when he danced through the Cape Breton defenders in overtime to score a 3-2 victory for the visiting Halifax Mooseheads on Sunday afternoon at Centre 200.

The Russian rookie took a feed from Jasu Mensonen at the Eagles blueline with about two minutes remaining in the extra period and weaved his was through a pair of players before sliding the puck across the line on his forehand to cap off a late rally in Sydney.

While overage forward Sam Rousseau had the spotlight on Friday in Halifax with two regulation tallies and a shootout goal, it was fellow overage forward Connor MacPherson taking a turn with a big moment late in the game by scoring the tying goal with 4:43 to play in the third period. The Windsor, ON native carried the puck over the line before dishing off to Amelio Santini and then crashed the net to knock in the Santini rebound. The goal came after Cape Breton had scored the last two goals of the contest, including the go-ahead marker by Lewis Gendron just 1:26 into the third period.

Lucas Romeo had the first Eagles goal of the game midway through the opening period during a four minute power play as Danny Walters sat for high sticking. That was one-of-five power plays in the first period for Cape Breton as Halifax did a great job defending for the majority of the opening 20 minutes of action.

Quinn Kennedy kept his hot streak going with the first goal of the day, striking 5:56 after the drop of the puck. His 29th of the season was his ninth in the last 10 games.

The Herd played a much more physical game than their opponent, out hitting Cape Breton 19-8 and did it without one of their most tenacious players in the lineup. Shawn Carrier served the first game of a two-game suspension he received for a hit from behind on Lewis Gendron in Friday's shootout win over the Eagles at Scotiabank Centre.

Forward Jordan Shaw of Coleman, PE was called up from the Summerside Western Capitals to make his QMJHL debut on the fourth line. He ended the game with one hit to his credit and also had two penalty minutes after getting called for boarding in his first career shift.

Final shots were 29-21 in favour of the Mooseheads who got 19 saves from winning goalie Owen Bresson. Halifax players credited with assists were Liam Kilfoil, Lincoln Waugh, Amelio Santini, Malik L'Italien and Jasu Mensonen. Samuel Rousseau had four hits and was named second star of the game.

The season-ending road trip continues for the Mooseheads next weekend with games Friday and Saturday in Saint John versus the Sea Dogs before wrapping up the following weekend with a pair of battles in St. John's against the Regiment.

Playoff Tickets for Season Ticket Members are on sale now while Playoff Tickets go on sale for the general public on Wednesday, March 18th at 11am. The Mooseheads will host Round 1 Games 3 & 4 on Tuesday, March 31 and Wednesday, April 1.







