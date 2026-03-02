Scintillating Sunday as Moose Grab OT Win

Published on March 1, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







Shawn Carrier capped off an exciting afternoon in Halifax when he slid in the game-winning goal in overtime to give the Mooseheads a 5-4 victory over the visiting Quebec Remparts at Scotiabank Centre.

More than 10,000 fans were treated to a good one between two classic rivals as the Herd officially clinched a berth in the QMJHL playoffs with the two points.

Halifax's Quinn Kennedy enjoyed a two-goal game to earn the first star, while Liam Kilfoil and Danny Walters also had big third period tallies as part of a rally that saw the Moose fight back from a 3-1 deficit to take a 4-3 lead.

Quebec forced overtime when Nikita Ocharov struck on the power play to tie it at 4-4 but Carrier didn't waste much time in the extra frame by skating it up the ice before slickly tucking in a back-hander through the five-hole just 54 seconds into OT.







