Islanders Rally Late, Peddle Nets Winner against Former Club

Published on March 1, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Charlottetown Islanders showed resilience, depth, and late-game heroics Saturday night in a thrilling 5-4 victory over the Saint John Sea Dogs at TD Station. They'll look to carry that momentum into this afternoon's showdown back home.

Islanders Rally Past Sea Dogs in Statement Road Win

Coming in riding a four-game win streak, Charlottetown extended it to five in dramatic fashion in Saint John.

The Sea Dogs struck first midway through the opening frame, as Everett Baldwin blasted a one-timer off a faceoff to make it 1-0. But the Islanders responded quickly. Alexis Beaulieu found Anthony Flanagan in front to even the game at 1-1, igniting what would become a tightly contested battle.

Penalty trouble cost Charlottetown late in the first period. A four-minute high-sticking double minor followed by a brief 5-on-3 opportunity allowed Saint John to capitalize, with former Islander Jabez Seymour restoring the Sea Dogs' lead on the power play. The home side carried a 2-1 advantage into the intermission despite being outshot 11-10.

The second period belonged to the Islanders.

Ryan Staples buried his first career QMJHL goal to tie the game 2-2, and the Isles never let up. Matt Butler extended his point streak to nine games with a go-ahead goal at 9:45 of the period, finishing a setup from Owen Conrad and Dylan MacKinnon. Charlottetown dominated territorially, outshooting Saint John 26-5 in the middle frame and holding a commanding 36-15 edge after 40 minutes.

Still, hockey can be cruel.

With just 14 seconds remaining in the period, Angelo Fullerton capitalized on an odd-man rush to tie the game 3-3. A frustrating blow after 20 minutes of Islanders control.

The third period tightened up defensively until Fullerton struck again to give Saint John a 4-3 lead, despite the Islanders holding a decisive shot advantage.

But this Islanders group has found another level late in the season.

Nathan Leek jammed home his 41st goal of the season, assisted by Ivan Ryabkin, to even the score 4-4. Leek now has 19 goals in his last 19 games and continues to cement himself as one of the most dangerous finishers in the league.

Then came the moment.

With just 51 seconds remaining, Tyler Peddle buried the game-winner against his former team, finishing a play from Marcus Kearsey and Will Shields to silence the Saint John crowd. The Islanders held on through a frantic final minute, blocking shots and protecting goaltender Donald Hickey, to secure a much-deserved 5-4 victory.

Charlottetown outshot Saint John 47-20 in the win and showcased depth scoring, relentless forechecking, and composure under pressure.

Quick Turnaround: Armada in Town for Sunday Showdown

There's little time to celebrate.

The Islanders return home this afternoon to face the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada at 2 p.m. at the Eastlink Centre Charlottetown in a pivotal matchup.

With Saturday's win, Charlottetown now sits tied with the Quebec Remparts and just two points back of Cape Breton for fourth place in the Eastern Conference, an all-important position that would secure home-ice advantage in the first round. Both Charlottetown and Quebec have games in hand on the Eagles and every point down the stretch is critical.

The Islanders are red-hot, but so is their opponent.

Blainville-Boisbriand arrives riding a four-game win streak of their own, including a dominant 7-1 victory over the Rimouski Oceanic. The Armada currently sit second in the Western Conference, just two points behind the Drummondville Voltigeurs for top spot.

Earlier this season, the Armada caught the Islanders at the end of a gruelling road trip and took our only matchup so far this season by a score of 8-0. The Isles are eager to correct that today.

They boast elite firepower and goaltending.

Justin Carbonneau, a first-round pick of the St. Louis Blues in the 2025 NHL Draft, leads the Armada with 45 goals - tied for the league lead. In net, William Lacelle has been stellar since arriving via trade, ranking second in GAA and first in SAV% league-wide.

For Charlottetown, Leek's scoring surge continues to drive the offense, while Ryabkin's playmaking and Butler's consistency (9 game point streak) provide depth throughout the lineup. Hickey, fresh off a dominant week and another strong performance last night, gives the Islanders confidence between the pipes.

It sets the stage for a marquee Sunday matinee between two of the league's hottest teams.

And with it being Kids Run the Show Day at the Eastlink Centre, the energy in the building should match the stakes on the ice.

Puck drop is set for 2 p.m. as the Islanders look to make it six straight and continue their push toward home-ice advantage.







