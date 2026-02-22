Leek Hits 40 as Islanders Shut out Wildcats

The Charlottetown Islanders followed up Friday night's dramatic win with an even more emphatic performance Saturday afternoon, shutting out the Moncton Wildcats 2-0 at the Avenir Centre to complete a massive back-to-back sweep of the league leaders.

Less than 24 hours after snapping Moncton's long 12-game winning streak in a shootout, Charlottetown delivered a disciplined, determined effort on the road, highlighted by a perfect night from goaltender Donald Hickey and a clutch third-period breakthrough from Nathan Leek for his 40th of the season.

The Islanders picked up right where they left off from the night before, coming out with strong pace and structure. Charlottetown controlled the early shot clock and generated the game's first power play, but both teams settled into a tight defensive battle.

Moncton pushed back late in the frame with a power-play opportunity of their own, but the Islanders' penalty kill stood tall. After 20 minutes, the game remained scoreless with shots even at 7-7 and Hickey looking sharp early.

The middle frame featured more of the same: strong structure, physical play, and outstanding special teams.

Charlottetown's penalty kill was the story of the period, turning aside multiple dangerous Wildcats opportunities. The Islanders also had their chances with the man advantage but were unable to solve Moncton netminder Rudy Guimond.

Through 40 minutes, the Islanders held a slight 16-14 edge in shots in what had become a classic goaltending duel.

With legs understandably heavy in the second half of the back-to-back, the breakthrough finally came at 13:47 of the period.

On the power play, Ivan Ryabkin fired a shot from the point that Nathan Leek expertly tipped home for his milestone 40th goal of the season, giving Charlottetown the crucial 1-0 lead. Matt Butler also picked up an assist on the play.

From there, the Islanders locked things down.

Moncton pressed hard late and pulled the goaltender for the extra attacker, but Ross Campbell sealed the victory with an empty-net goal with 45 seconds remaining.

Donald Hickey was outstanding once again, stopping all 29 shots he faced to earn the shutout and first-star honours. His calm presence and timely saves were the backbone of another complete team effort.

The Islanders' penalty kill was perfect on the afternoon, shutting down one of the league's most dangerous power plays in a textbook road performance.

By the Numbers

Final Score: Islanders 2, Wildcats 0

Shots: Charlottetown 25, Moncton 29

PP: Isles 1/4 | Wildcats 0/4

First Star: Donald Hickey (29-save shutout)

Third Star: Nathan Leek (40th goal of season)

In less than 24 hours, the Islanders handed the top-ranked Wildcats back-to-back losses, including their first defeat in 13 games Friday night, and did it with two very different but equally impressive performances.

The Islanders now head to Saint John next weekend riding serious momentum as the Eastern Conference race continues to tighten and teams begin to clinch the playoffs.







