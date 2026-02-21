Islanders Hand Cats First Shutout of the Season

Published on February 21, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders completed a 2-win weekend over first-place Moncton stopping the Cats 2-0 before 5,200 at the Avenir Centre Saturday night.

It was an exciting goaltenders battle between Islander Don Hickey and Cats' Rudy Guimond.

A late powerplay from Nathan Leek at 13:47 of the third was the game-winner and Ross Campbell scored the empty-netter at 19.11 to preserve the shutout. Hickey made 29 saves, Guimond 23 stops.

The Islanders edged the Cats 6-5 Friday night in a shootout in Charlottetown.

SATURDAY THREE STARS:

1 CHA Don Hickey (29 saves)

2 #25 RUDY GUIMOND (23 saves)

3 CHA Nathan Leek (1G)

The Wildcats still hold first-place in the QMJHL standings entering play this week. Moncton is 40-9-2-2 after 53 games.

The Cats hit the road for the last Quebec voyage starting Thursday night in Val D'Or against the Foreurs at 8pm, Friday in Rouyn-Noranda against the Huskies at 8pm and Sunday at 4pm in Gatineau versus the Olympiques. All times Atlantic.

Follow your Wildcats march to the Playoffs on FloHockey TV and Wildcats Radio INSPIRE 105.1 FM In Moncton-Dieppe-Riverview with Marty Kingston.

Article by Marty Kingston







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from February 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.