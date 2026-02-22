Regiment Sweep Eagles with 4-1 Win

Published on February 21, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Newfoundland Regiment News Release







ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Regiment have won seven straight games thanks to another 4-1 victory over the Cape Breton Eagles on Saturday night at the Mary Brown's Centre.

Newfoundland once again started on the front foot but had to demonstrate a little more patience than Friday night.

The breakthrough would come with 75 seconds left in the first period courtesy of Louis-Francois Belanger who put the hosts up 1-0 heading into the first intermission.

Justin Larose and Dawson Sharkey made continued pressure in the middle frame count as their second period goals saw the Regiment take a 3-0 lead into the third period.

After Belanger made it a pair five minutes into the 3rd, Jacob Hartlin would get one back for Cape Breton six minutes later but the Eagles would settle for a single as the Regiment held on for their second 4-1 win in as many nights.

Louis-Antoine Denault was once again rock solid in the Newfoundland net as he turned away 24 of the 25 shots he faced.

The Regiment are Quebec bound next for their final road trip of the regular season starting on Saturday night against the Victoriaville Tigres. Tickets for the four remaining home games in March back at the Mary Brown's Centre are available now at tickets.nlregiment.com.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from February 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.