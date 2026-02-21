Islanders Snap Wildcats' 12-Game Winning Streak in Shootout Thriller

Published on February 21, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders delivered one of their biggest wins of the season Friday night, battling back and forth with the league-leading Moncton Wildcats before ultimately earning a dramatic 6-5 shootout victory in front of a buzzing crowd at the Eastlink Centre Charlottetown.

Facing the top team in the QMJHL and a club riding a 12-game winning streak, Charlottetown showed resilience all night long, continuing the strong momentum built from their recent run of victories.

The Islanders came out with energy, outshooting Moncton early and setting the tone physically. Despite the strong start, it was the Wildcats who struck first when 1st Round NHL Draft Pick, Caleb Desnoyers, found the back of the net late in the opening period.

Charlottetown answered quickly.

Anthony Flanagan threaded a beautiful pass to Alexis Beaulieu, who beat Rudy Guimond with just two minutes remaining in the frame to tie the game 1-1. Dylan MacKinnon added an assist against his former club.

Donald Hickey was sharp throughout the period, making several key stops to keep things even. After 20 minutes, the game was deadlocked 1-1 with Moncton holding a slight 12-10 edge in shots.

Moncton regained the lead early in the second period on the power play, but the Islanders wasted no time responding.

Matt Butler scored just moments later to tie the game 2-2, finishing off a strong setup from Tyler Peddle and Nikita Voyaga.

The Islanders then seized full control.

Nathan Leek continued his outstanding season, grinding in front to score his 39th goal of the year and give Charlottetown its first lead of the night. Minutes later, Ivan Ryabkin tipped home a Lemieux-Goupil point shot to extend the advantage to 4-2, sending the Eastlink Centre crowd into a frenzy.

Moncton clawed one back late in the period, but the Islanders carried a 4-3 lead into the second intermission after a strong all-around frame.

Charlottetown struck early in the third on the power play when Marcus Kearsey ripped home his 13th of the season to make it 5-3.

But the Wildcats refused to go away.

Gabe Smith scored on the power play midway through the period, and with just over seven minutes remaining, Niko Tournas finished a breakaway to tie the game 5-5, setting up a tense finish.

The Islanders continued to press and finished regulation with a 38-33 edge in shots, but neither side could find the winner, sending the game to overtime.

Overtime solved nothing, but the shootout belonged to Charlottetown.

Marcus Kearsey and Ivan Ryabkin both found the back of the net, while Donald Hickey shut the door with two clutch saves to secure the 6-5 victory and hand Moncton a rare defeat. Their 1st defeat in 13 games.

Ivan Ryabkin earned first star honours with a goal and two assists, giving him an incredible 20 points in his first 10 games with Charlottetown.

Marcus Kearsey was named third star after scoring in regulation and the shootout, and now sits tied for the QMJHL lead among defencemen with 13 goals.

Nathan Leek's 39th of the season keeps him second in the league in goals as his dominant campaign continues.

The Islanders won't have long to celebrate.

Charlottetown heads to Moncton for the second half of the home-and-home Saturday afternoon, where another big two points remain on the line in the Eastern Conference race for home ice.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from February 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.