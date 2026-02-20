Islanders Look to Stay Hot against League-Leading Wildcats

Published on February 20, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Charlottetown Islanders return home tonight looking to keep their momentum rolling as they host the red-hot Moncton Wildcats at the Eastlink Centre Charlottetown. Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM in what promises to be one of the toughest tests of the season.

Charlottetown enters the night riding high after back-to-back impressive victories, highlighted by a dominant 7-0 win over the Cape Breton Eagles earlier this week on home ice. The Islanders will be aiming for another strong start as they chase a third straight win; but standing in their way is the top team in the QMJHL and the #2 ranked club in the country.

The Wildcats arrive in Charlottetown on an incredible 12-game winning streak, most recently earning a 7-5 victory over the Halifax Mooseheads. Sitting second in the CHL Top 10 and leading the QMJHL once again, Moncton has been one of the most dominant teams in Canadian junior hockey this season and will look to keep that momentum rolling.

Moncton has controlled the season series so far, winning all four previous meetings. For the Islanders, this weekend represents a measuring-stick moment and an opportunity to potentially flip the script and grab valuable points against the league's benchmark club.

Tonight's matchup is also the first half of a home-and-home set, with the two teams meeting again tomorrow evening in Moncton. With four points up for grabs, the weekend could play a significant role in the Eastern Conference race.

The Islanders currently sit just four points behind Cape Breton for the final top-four position in the East, a critical spot that carries home-ice advantage in the opening round. With the final month of the regular season underway, every point is magnified as Charlottetown looks to close the gap.

If the Islanders hope to pull off an upset, discipline will be key. The last time these teams met, Moncton capitalized heavily on the power play, scoring five times with the man advantage in a 10-4 Wildcats victory. Avoiding the penalty box and continuing their recent trend of fast starts will be essential tonight.

Charlottetown brings plenty of offensive punch of its own. Nathan Leek continues his outstanding season, sitting second in the QMJHL with 38 goals. He has developed strong chemistry with Ivan Ryabkin, who has piled up 17 points in just nine games since joining the Islanders. On the back end, Marcus Kearsey has also contributed offensively, ranking second among QMJHL defencemen with 12 goals.

Moncton's lineup, however, is loaded from top to bottom, particularly on the power play. Gabe Smith leads the QMJHL in power-play goals, Tommy Bleyl sits atop the league in assists, and Niko Tournas ranks fifth in league goal scoring. Between the pipes, Rudy Guimond has been the gold standard this season, leading the QMJHL in both goals-against average and save percentage.

There's no question the Islanders face one of their biggest challenges of the season this weekend. With playoff positioning on the line and the league's top team in town, Charlottetown will need a complete effort to keep their winning streak alive.

