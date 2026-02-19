Une Nuit à Retenir: Acadian Night Welcomes over 3,300 Fans

The Charlottetown Islanders celebrated Acadian culture in a big way on January 31st, welcoming the Saint John Sea Dogs to the Eastlink Centre Charlottetown for a memorable Acadian Night that united fans from across Prince Edward Island and beyond.

With an energetic crowd of more than 3,300 fans in attendance, the evening showcased the strong and vibrant Francophone presence in the region. Among those in the building was a large group of Francophone supporters who came out to experience a game that was designed with them in mind.

In a special touch that set the night apart from a typical Islanders game, all in-game announcements were delivered in both French and English. Islanders in-game host Darcy Campbell ensured every fan could follow the action, seamlessly translating his English announcements into French throughout the evening. The bilingual presentation created an inclusive environment that allowed more fans than ever to fully engage with the game.

The Islanders were also proud to welcome members of La Coopérative d'Intégration Francophone, a group made up of Francophone newcomers from around the world who now call Prince Edward Island home. For many in attendance, it was their very first live hockey experience. The ability to hear the game presented in French played a key role in helping these fans feel comfortable, connected, and part of the Islanders community.

Emile Gallant, President of the National Society of Acadia, praised the initiative and the atmosphere created throughout the night.

"It was a great evening for the over 300 members of the Acadian and Francophone community. To be able to participate in an activity where French is spoken, outside the school, for many of the kids, is something they don't get to do often. A very fun time for all!"

Acadian Night was more than just a hockey game; it was a celebration of language, culture, and community. With strong attendance, enthusiastic participation, and overwhelmingly positive feedback, the event highlighted the Islanders' ongoing commitment to making hockey welcoming and accessible for everyone on Prince Edward Island.







