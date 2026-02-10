Islanders Set for Midweek Showdown with Red-Hot Cataractes

Published on February 10, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders return home tomorrow night for a key midweek matchup as they host the Shawinigan Cataractes at the Eastlink Centre Charlottetown. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m., with two important points on the line as the stretch run of the QMJHL season heats up.

This will be the second and final meeting between the two clubs this season, and if the first matchup was any indication, fans should be in for another tight, high-energy contest. The Islanders earned a thrilling 4-3 overtime victory in Shawinigan back in October, a game that saw the Isles erase a 3-0 deficit and storm all the way back.

That comeback was led by captain Marcus Kearsey, who delivered one of the most memorable performances of the season. The Islanders' blueliner scored a hat trick in the third period, capped off by the overtime winner, to complete the comeback. Our captain, Kearsey, now leads all QMJHL defensemen in goals and will once again be a key piece as Charlottetown looks to defend home ice.

Wednesday's matchup comes at a crucial time for the Islanders. The Eastern Conference standings remain razor-tight, with just eight points separating third and sixth place. Charlottetown is pushing for a late surge as they battle for playoff positioning and the opportunity to secure home-ice advantage in the first round.

Standing in their way is a Shawinigan team having an excellent season. The Cataractes sit tied for second in the Western Conference alongside Blainville-Boisbriand and arrive in Charlottetown riding plenty of momentum. Shawinigan has won four straight games and eight of their last ten, making them one of the hottest teams in the league heading into Wednesday night.

The Islanders will be looking for a spark offensively and will lean heavily on Nathan Leek, who enters the game with 34 goals on the season. Charlottetown could also receive a major boost with Ivan Ryabkin expected to return to the lineup after missing the Islanders' last game due to injury.

Shawinigan boasts no shortage of firepower of their own. Félix Lacerte sits second in the QMJHL in scoring and is tied with Leek in goals, making him a constant threat whenever he's on the ice.

For the Islanders, discipline will be a key storyline. Charlottetown is looking to get back on track after dropping three straight games, with penalties proving costly during that stretch. Staying out of the box will be critical against a Shawinigan squad that comes in with a red-hot power play.

All signs point to another playoff-style battle as two top teams collide in Charlottetown. With the standings tightening and momentum up for grabs, Wednesday night promises to be an exciting one at the Eastlink Centre.

Game time: Wednesday, Feb. 11

Location: Eastlink Centre Charlottetown

Puck drop: 7:00 p.m.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from February 10, 2026

Islanders Set for Midweek Showdown with Red-Hot Cataractes - Charlottetown Islanders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.