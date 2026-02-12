Islanders Dominate Red-Hot Cataractes in Statement 6-3 Victory

Published on February 12, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders delivered one of their most complete efforts of the season Wednesday night, powering past the Shawinigan Cataractes 6-3 at the Eastlink Centre Charlottetown.

With the Eastern Conference standings tightening and the stretch run heating up, the Isles responded in a big way - snapping a three-game skid and handing one of the league's hottest teams a convincing loss. Shawinigan entered the night riding a four-game winning streak and eight wins in their last ten, but it was Charlottetown that controlled the game from start to finish.

The Islanders couldn't have scripted a better opening.

Just 1:00 into the game, Ivan Ryabkin opened the scoring in unconventional fashion, banking the puck off the goaltender's back to give the Isles a 1-0 lead. Nathan Leek and Owen Conrad picked up the assists.

Midway through the period, Jude Herron made a slick feed to Nathan Leek, who buried his 35th of the season to make it 2-0. The Isles continued to dominate puck possession and physical play, and with 4:33 remaining, Ryabkin found Leek again for his second of the night and 36th of the year, stretching the lead to 3-0.

The offensive pressure forced Shawinigan to make a goaltending change late in the frame. Donald Hickey shut the door at the other end, and the Isles carried a commanding 3-0 lead and a 13-8 shot advantage into the first intermission.

Charlottetown wasted no time extending the lead in the middle frame.

Starting the period on the power play, captain Marcus Kearsey found Ryabkin, who buried his second of the night to make it 4-0. Moments later, Will Shields added to the onslaught, finishing off a rush to put the Islanders up 5-0 less than five minutes into the period.

The Isles were relentless, doubling Shawinigan in shots and controlling every zone with speed and physicality. Hickey remained perfect through 10 shots before the Cataractes broke through on a power play goal from Jiri Klima midway through the period.

Still, Charlottetown maintained full control, heading into the third with a 5-1 lead and a dominant 32-16 edge in shots.

The Islanders showed no signs of sitting back.

Jude Herron capped off a strong night on the top line, making a slick move and finishing to make it 6-1 with just under 12 minutes remaining. The goal marked the fourth point of the night for both Ryabkin and Leek, as the Isles' top unit proved unstoppable.

Shawinigan managed to add two late goals, Klima's second of the night and a last-minute marker from Louis-Félix Gagnon, but the outcome was never in doubt.

Hickey was steady throughout, turning aside 23 shots, while Charlottetown finished the night with a commanding 40-shot performance.

The Islanders' top trio of Ivan Ryabkin, Nathan Leek, and Jude Herron was simply dominant.

Ivan Ryabkin - 2 goals, 2 assists (1st Star)

Nathan Leek - 2 goals, 2 assists (2nd Star)

Jude Herron - 1 goal, 1 assist (3rd Star)

The line combined for five of the Islanders' six goals and controlled play nearly every shift.

For Ryabkin, the performance was especially impactful in his return to the lineup, while Leek continued his climb among the league's top goal scorers.

With suspensions sidelining Ross Campbell and Nikita Voyaga and momentum needed after a tough loss to Moncton, this was exactly the response Head Coach Jim Hulton was looking for. Disciplined, fast, and physical hockey against one of the league's elite teams.

The two points are crucial as the Islanders continue their push for playoff positioning in a razor-tight Eastern Conference race.

Charlottetown now turns its attention to Monday afternoon's Islanders Day matchup against the Cape Breton Eagles at 2:00 p.m. at the Eastlink Centre.

If Wednesday night was any indication, the Isles are ready for the stretch run.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from February 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.