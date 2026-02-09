Charlottetown Islanders and CMHA PEI Team up to Raise Awareness About Mental Health During Home Game

Published on February 9, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







Charlottetown - The Islanders and Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA), PEI Branch are teaming up to raise awareness about the importance of mental health during an upcoming Islanders home game.

The Islanders game on Wednesday, February 11th at 7pm will feature:

A CMHA-run kiosk so fans can learn more about mental health

Video featuring Islanders' players talking about the importance of mental health

Public address announcements about mental health

The awareness campaign is part of the ongoing commitment by the Islanders and CMHA PEI to implement Talk Today. Talk Today provides mental health support to players and raises awareness about mental health and suicide prevention throughout communities across the QMJHL.

A key piece of the Talk Today program has been to educate players about mental health and suicide prevention. Every team has received mental health training specific to suicide prevention. Each team is also now linked to a CMHA Mental Health Coach, who provides support and mental health resources to individuals in need.

"We're extremely grateful to partner with the Charlottetown Islanders again this year in providing the Talk Today program and are looking forward to the upcoming Game Night on February 11. This event is an opportunity to combat stigma and discrimination that surround mental health issues. It is our hope that conversations continue to increase around mental health so that people feel comfortable seeking help when they need it. The sooner that people who are struggling get help the better their outcome is." - Shelley Muzika, Executive Director of CMHA PEI.

"Wednesday's CMHA Mental Health Game is an important reminder that hockey is about more than what happens on the ice - it's about supporting the wellbeing of our entire community. We're proud to partner with CMHA PEI to help raise awareness, encourage meaningful conversations, and show that no one has to face mental health challenges alone. Together, we can use the game we love to make a real and lasting impact." - Islanders President, Jason MacLean

Tickets for the game are still available.

For ticket information, view here https://bit.ly/4tgT5UW







